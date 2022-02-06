Skip to main content

'What happened to you?': Gun owners' group leader criticized over Amir Locke support

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus released a statement criticizing MPD over the killing.
St. Paul gun rights rally

A Minnesota-based 2nd Amendment activist is facing backlash from fellow gun owners over his group's stance on the Amir Locke killing

On Friday, the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, a nonprofit lobbying organization, released the following statement, criticizing the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) for Locke's death:

"While many facts remain unknown at this time, information indicates that Amir Locke was a law-abiding citizen who was lawfully in possession of a firearm when he was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police on the morning of February 2nd," the statement says.

“The tragic circumstances of Mr. Locke’s death were completely avoidable, “ said Rob Doar, the group's senior vice president for government affairs, in the release. “It’s yet another example where a no-knock warrant has resulted in the death of an innocent person. In this case, as in others, the public should expect and receive full transparency and accountability from law enforcement agencies that serve and protect our local communities.”

The next day, Doar took to social media to share an email he received in response to his statement. The sender accuses Doar of going "full BLM and Antifa," among other things (warning, contains strong language):

But Doar's outspoken specific criticisms of no-knock warrants as well as the MPD has earned him backlash across social media — and he's spent the last couple of days debating fellow conservatives, and in some cases responding to harassment, on his Twitter account: 

The fallout has also gotten him widespread media attention, with Doar saying that he appeared for an interview with the Huffington Post on Saturday.

However, Doar is not the only Minnesota conservative taking a critical view of MPD; Sen. Paul Gazelka (R) also issued a statement on the case, calling for an "immediate review" of no-knock warrants: 

Gazelka also pointed out that state lawmakers had "worked hard to make changes to no-knock warrants in the 2021 legislative session."

In light of the controversy, Minneapolis enacted a moratorium on no-knock warrants. Following the decision, Mayor Jacob Frey said that he will work with Eastern Kentucky University's DeRay McKesson and Dr. Pete Kraska, who helped implement reform to no-knock police entries in Louisville after police there killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020.

Locke's family has said the 22-year-old had a permit to carry and did not have a criminal record, with his father saying on Friday that his son was a DoorDash driver and got a gun to protect himself.

On Saturday, a "car caravan" converged on downtown Minneapolis in a protest over the killing; demonstrators called for criminal charges as well as the firing of the police officer who shot Locke. 

Next Up

St. Paul gun rights rally
MN News

'What happened to you?': Gun owners' group leader criticized over Amir Locke support

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus released a statement criticizing MPD over the killing.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kaprizov, Talbot make the highlight reel at NHL All-Star Game

The Wild duo helped the Central Division reach the championship game.

Tim Beckham
MN Twins

Twins sign former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham

The Twins signed the utility man to a minor league deal.

Amir locke
MN News

Minneapolis police union issues new statement on Amir Locke killing

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said 'no conclusions should be made' till the BCA investigation is complete.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings' Justin Jefferson approves of Kevin O'Connell hire

"They get their playmakers the ball."

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot dead during alleged forced entry in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in the early hours of Saturday near 38th and Grand.

Melissa Zielinski and Nicholas Zielinski
MN News

Brother and sister guilty in 2020 murder of Lino Lakes man

Karl Henderson, 22, was fatally shot in a robbery gone wrong.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Vikings

Kaprizov pulls off Wild jersey to reveal Ovechkin one at NHL showcase

Ovechkin couldn't be there, so Kaprizov made up for it.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

With coach and GM in place, it's time for Vikings to trade Cousins

Trading Cousins will give the Vikings the space to create a great team.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

After Vikings firing, Mike Zimmer reportedly looking for new NFL job

Zimmer was head coach of the Vikings for eight years.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN News

'Car caravan' protest in downtown Minneapolis over Amir Locke police killing

The protesters are calling for charges against the officer involved.

Hazelwood
MN Lifestyle

Popular restaurant Hazelwood to get fourth location 'this summer'

It currently operates in Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Tonka Bay.

Related

amir locke no-knock warrant 2
MN News

Amir Locke: Minneapolis police demanded no-knock warrant, sources say

The SPPD originally obtained a knock warrant.

Anonymous
MN News

Minneapolis city and police websites taken down in alleged 'Anonymous' hack

The infamous hacker group also released a video criticizing the MPD.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.39.09 PM
MN News

Amir Locke: MPD chief, Frey scrutinized at tense press conference

The mayor and police chief walked out of the press conference.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 7.01.05 PM
MN News

Amir Locke police shooting: What we do and don't know 2 days later

Many details remain opaque and many questions remain unanswered. Here's what we do know.

Screen Shot 2022-02-04 at 6.04.23 PM
MN News

Minneapolis imposes moratorium on no-knock warrants after Locke killing

The moratorium is in place while MPD's policies are again reviewed.

MN News

Minneapolis mayor, council agree on plan to hire more cops

Friday's deal ends an impasse over spending on police.

Minneapolis police shooting 3
MN News

Amir Locke shooting: Elected officials demand bodycam footage release

The mayor's office responded to those calls Thursday afternoon.

Phillipe Cunningham
MN News

Mpls councilor receiving 'death threats' over proposal to replace MPD

Philippe Cunningham is calling for a new public safety department.