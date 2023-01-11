What we know about Dave Hutchinson's job at the Metro Transit Police Department

The Metro Transit Police Department has reinstated disgraced former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to his prior role as a police sergeant, although he is currently on-leave and the subject of a formal complaint being investigated by the Metropolitan Council.

Hutchinson joined the Metro Transit Police Department as an officer in 2007, but his election to Hennepin County Sheriff meant he was placed on a leave of absence from Metro Transit PD in 2018.

At the time he was placed on a leave of absence to take office, Hutchinson held the rank of Sergeant and earned $44.26 per hour, according to the Metropolitan Council.

He returned from that leave of absence on Jan. 2 following the end of his tenure as Hennepin County Sheriff and his role now pays $55.09 per hour – equivalent to $115,000 a year.

But don't expect him back on the beat any time soon, with the Met Council implementing a new leave of absence the same day he returned.

"Since Mr. Hutchinson’s reinstatement, a formal complaint has been filed," stated Terri Dresen, the director of communications for the Metropolitan Council. "The Met Council takes this complaint very seriously and has begun a full investigation into the allegations."

Dresen also explained Hutchinson's pay bump is a result of increases under his union agreement.

Additionally, Minnesota state law requires a public employee's pay at the time of their return be "the same salary which would have been received if the leave had not been taken.”

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners voted last month to censure Hutchinson after an investigation determined he'd violated the county's non-discrimination and respectful workplace policies through "racist, sexist, harassing, bullying and retaliatory behavior".

Hutchinson, who did not seek re-election in November, ended his term in office on a medical leave of absence, which began in May in the wake of a high-speed drunk-driving crash using a county squad car.

State law required the Met Council to re-hire Hutchinson to the job he held before taking elected office, reports the Star Tribune.

Hutchinson's pay bump and return to Metro Transit PD, the result of union agreements and state law respectively, have reportedly left some at Metro Transit PD and the Met Council "upset," per WCCO.

It remains to be seen if he keeps his job following the investigation into the complaint, but the TV station notes he's on paid leave until then.