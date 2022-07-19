Skip to main content
What we know about Minnesota’s confirmed monkeypox cases

There's over 1,800 confirmed cases nationwide.

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (gold) cultivated and purified from cell culture. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

Monkeypox cases in Minnesota are continuing to rise with more than a dozen infections confirmed in the Twin Cities. 

According to a spokesperson with the Minnesota Department of Health, all 13 of Minnesota's confirmed cases have been found among adult men who reside within the seven-county metropolitan area. 

None of the cases have resulted in hospitalization or death, according to MDH. 

However, both locally and nationwide, public health experts say the total number of monkeypox cases is likely much higher than what's being confirmed in testing. 

Earlier this month, Minnesota health officials warned undetected community spread could cause a rapid growth in the state's monkeypox cases — MDH officials announced Minnesota's first confirmed infection on June 27.  

As of Friday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 1,814 confirmed infections nationwide. 

Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, exhaustion and muscle aches. The monkeypox rash typically looks similar to pimples or blisters. 

