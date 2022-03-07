5 key elements in the new MN sports gambling proposal

Skip to main content
What's in the new Minnesota sports gambling proposal? Here are 5 key elements

What's in the new Minnesota sports gambling proposal? Here are 5 key elements

Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest not to have legalized sports gambling.

©Mark Vergari/The Jou

Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest not to have legalized sports gambling.

A brand new bill that would legalize sports gambling in Minnesota is officially on the table — and has support from both DFL and Republicans lawmakers.

Reps. Pat Garofalo (R-Farmington) and Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids) revealed a much-discussed lawful sports betting bill Monday. The proposal would allow adults in Minnesota to legally bet on sports, while setting out the regulations and restrictions that would come with it.

“State lawmakers in the Minnesota House have crafted a thoughtful bill based on respectful consultation with sovereign tribal nations, professional sports teams, experts in problem gaming, and many other stakeholders," said Stephenson in a statement. "This is the year we get sports betting done in Minnesota.” 

Said Garofalo: “A majority of states have abandoned the underground market and instead chosen a legalized sports gambling marketplace. It is time for Minnesota to do the same."

The bill was sent to the Commerce Finance and Policy Committee, with a hearing set for Tuesday afternoon. There is not currently a companion bill in the Minnesota Senate, though there is a differing proposal.

Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest at this point not to have legalized sports gambling. North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois all allow it.

What's in the legislation? Here are five key elements.

1. In-person or online betting

Under the bill, adults (meaning age 18 and up) could wager on sports games either in-person at a brick-and-mortar location (such as a casino), or through a mobile app or website. Anyone who places a bet through an app or website has to physically be in the state of Minnesota at the time.

2. Native American tribes would oversee it

Only Native American tribes in Minnesota would be allowed to offer sports betting at casinos or operate mobile sports gambling apps. (As the Minnesota Reformer notes, this means horse tracks would be left out.)

The bill language specifies in-person legal bets can only be made at casinos run by any of the state's 11 recognized tribes. For online wagering, the state will issue two 20-year "master mobile sports betting licenses" — one to tribal entities north of I-94, one to tribal entities south of the interstate.

3. It's not a revenue generator

Many proponents of legalized sports gambling have touted the estimated $40 million a year in new tax revenue it could spur. Garofalo and Stephenson, in Monday's media release, say explicitly: "The legislation is not meant to be a revenue driver for the state."

4. Where the money would go

The bill would institute a tax (amount TBD) on online wagers, but that revenue would go to specific fund. It would then be doled out as follows:

  • 50% would go to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, which would have to use most of that money to facilitate youth sports programs in high-crime areas.
  • 40% would be diverted to the commissioner of human services for gambling treatment programs.
  • The remaining 10% would go to the Department of Public's Safety to pay for enforcement of gambling crimes.

5. Misdemeanors to felonies

Gambling violations, as laid out in the current bill, could range from misdemeanors for small offenses, all the way up to felonies for egregious, repeated violations. Both people placing bets and gambling operators could be prosecuted.

Next Up

Sauce Gardner
MN Vikings

The Vikings' potential non-QB targets shined at the NFL Combine

The Vikings have been connected to pass rushers and cornerbacks and they made a strong impression at the NFL Combine.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Teachers in Minneapolis to strike Tuesday, deal reached in St. Paul

The strike at Minneapolis Public Schools starts Tuesday.

Eric Sugarman, Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Vikings part ways with trainer Eric Sugarman; ex-player rips him

Ifeadi Odenigbo said Sugarman "was not a good man."

fire
MN News

Sheriff: Heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

The home was declared a total loss.

sports betting app USATSI_12006753_168397563_lowres
MN News

5 key elements in the new MN sports gambling proposal

Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest not to have legalized sports gambling.

gsankary minneapolis skyline winter flickr
Minnesota Life

Meeting planners were asked to describe Mpls: 1 word stood out

The survey was done by a travel and tourism marketing agency.

Nate Triplett
MN Vikings

Ex-Gophers, Vikings linebacker Nate Triplett battling cancer

Chad Greenway launched a GoFundMe, saying Triplett has battled cancer for the past year.

275271372_5267737386570289_3386485320862022366_n
MN News

Killer tornado in Iowa rated EF-4 with 170 mph winds

It had a maximum width of 800 yards, which made it nearly a half-mile-wide tornado.

police lights
MN News

Brooklyn Park: Suspect shot at motorist in apparent road rage incident

The victim honked at the motorist for running a red light.

gordy's hi-hat
MN Food & Drink

Sign of spring: Gordy's Hi-Hat announces reopening date

The iconic burger joint will reopen later this month.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scrutiny over GOP candidate's 'help from Mr. Putin' comment

He's facing scrutiny from another Republican candidate and some Democrats.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

27-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul fatal shooting

The victim's father said he has "lost another son to gun violence."

Related

sports betting las vegas casino
MN News

Lawmaker plans to introduce bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota

Previous efforts to legalize sports wagering have gone nowhere at the capital.

MN Sports

How a Supreme Court ruling could pave the way for legalized sports betting in Minnesota

Is sports gambling likely to be legalized in the state?

MN Sports

What's next for MN now the federal sports gambling law is gone?

The Supreme Court voted down the federal law on Monday.

Flickr - state capitol minneosta - Ken Lund
MN News

GOPers propose bills that would restrict abortions, make ivermectin available

Lawmakers got to work Monday by introducing a slew of bills.

Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 4.43.39 PM
MN News

Proposal to pay MN college athletes introduced to Legislature

California is the only state to have passed such a law.

Minnesota Life

Bill proposed to make Dan Patch the Minnesota state horse

The pacer was a legendary harness racer.

MN News

5 very real predictions for Minnesota sports in 2017

2016 was a downer for Minnesota sports fans, but what does 2017 have in store?

MN Vikings

Minn. retailers oppose proposed tax on sports souvenirs