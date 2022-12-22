What's open and what's closed on Christmas Day 2022?

Don’t expect most places to be open on Christmas Day in Minnesota. Still, there will be a few places to grab something last-minute during the holiday.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Day this year:

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day, including Hy-Vee, Whole Foods and Lunds and Byerlys. Cub Foods will also be closed all day, according to an announcement on its website.

Costco and Sam’s Club will also be closed.

Retail stores

Target, Best Buy and many other retailers will be closed for the holiday. This also includes Walmart. Most retail stores will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.

Convenience stores

Walgreens will be open on Christmas Day, though many locations will close at 6 p.m. And 24-hour locations will remain open.

Many CVS locations will close both their stores and pharmacies on Christmas Day. Check your location here.

Most gas stations are also usually open in some capacity.

Liquor stores

Minnesota law requires liquor stores to close on Christmas Day.

Movie theaters

Most movie theaters will be open for regular showings. This includes large chains, like AMC, as well as local theaters like Riverview in Minneapolis and Highland 1&2 in St. Paul.

Restaurants

Most restaurants will be closed, but check with specific ones for their hours. Some will also be offering takeout and delivery options.

Libraries

Most libraries will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Banks

Banks are closed on Christmas Day. That includes U.S. Bank, Huntington Bank, Bremer Bank, Bank of America and others. Most ATMs remain open though if you need a bit of cash.

The Federal Reserve will also observe Christmas on Monday, Dec. 26., so expect banks to be closed then, too.

Post offices/delivery services

Post office locations will be closed, and no regular mail will be delivered. Both FedEx and UPS will only offer “critical” shipping services on Christmas Day.

Transit

Metro Transit will operate its holiday service on Christmas Day, which means reduced rides and non-rush hour fares. There will also be no Northstar service.

Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will only operate Route 495, while the Duluth Transit Authority will also operate on a limited schedule.

Public buildings and schools

Not only is Christmas Day a holiday, it's a Sunday. State, local and federal offices are closed on Christmas Day, as are school buildings.

Police and emergency services

These are unaffected by the holiday.

Garbage and recycling pick-up

Since Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, garbage and recycling pick-up will largely be unaffected.

Parking meters

Parking meters won't be enforced Christmas Day in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. Check your spot, however — not all metered spaces in Minneapolis are operated by the city. Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, the University of Minnesota, and private organizations like Fairview/University Hospital operate their own meters and their holiday schedule may vary.