What's open and what's closed in Minnesota on President's Day 2022?

Most government offices, schools, and banks are closed, but many businesses are open.

Monday, Feb. 21, marks President’s Day this year. Since it’s a federal holiday, it might result in some closures, including federal offices.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on President’s Day:

Government services

Most federal, state, county and city offices, including the state courts, will be closed. However, the federal civil rights trial of three of the former officers charged in George Floyd's death will continue on Monday despite it being a federal holiday.

Mail, packages

U.S. Post Offices are closed on Feb. 21 and mail won't be delivered. However, Express & Priority mail will still get delivered, as well as packages sent via FedEx and UPS, although there are some modified services.

Public schools

Most public schools will be closed across Minnesota for President’s Day.

Transit

​​Metro Transit is making no changes to its regular schedule for President's Day. If you use another transit provider, check before traveling as there may be service changes.

Parking

Meters in Minneapolis and St. Paul won't be enforced on President's Day, though there may still be enforcement at meters operated by Minneapolis Parks and Recreation and the University of Minnesota.

Garbage collection

Garbage collection Minneapolis and St. Paul will not be affected on President’s Day. The same goes for other metro cities including Eden Prairie, Edina, and St. Louis Park.

Banks

Banks, including U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Huntington Bank, will be closed.

Malls, grocery stores

While there may be some changes to hours, most retail stores, malls, and supermarkets will be open. President's Day sales are also running at many retailers.