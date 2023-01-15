Skip to main content
What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?

What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?

Expect some public services to be closed on Monday Jan. 16.

Unsplash

Expect some public services to be closed on Monday Jan. 16.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday of every February and this year it'll be honored Jan. 16. Some services will be closed in observance of the holiday, while others will maintain normal operations.

Here’s what to know:

Postal service

The U.S Postal Service will be closed on MLK Day, so mail deliveries and retail services will not be available .

However, UPS and FedEx will operate all of their services as normal.

Local, state and federal offices 

Government offices at all levels are generally closed aside from emergency services.

In Minneapolis, for example, city government offices are closed as is the Minneapolis 311 service.

Libraries

Most libraries, including the Hennepin County Libraries system, the Ramsey County Libraries system, St. Paul Public Libraries, and Duluth Public Library, will be closed Monday.

Banks

MLK Day is a federal holiday, meaning banks including U.S Bank, Wells Fargo and Huntington Bank will be closed.

Garbage collection

In Minneapolis, regular pickups will occur on Monday despite the holiday. However, the South Transfer Station is closed on Mondays.

Garbage collection will also not be affected in St. Paul.

Parking

City parking meters in both Minneapolis and St. Paul won’t be enforced on Monday. But meters owned by other agencies including the Park Board and University of Minnesota don’t fall under those rules. 

Stores and malls

Most of these will be open and operating as usual, and many retailers offer MLK Day sales.

Transit

Metro Transit will run buses, light rail trains and the Northstar train on a normal weekday schedule.

Entertainment

Places of entertainment, like museums, zoos, movie theaters and bowling alleys are all usually open but check their website before you go to make sure.

Next Up

closed sign unsplash
MN News

What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?

Expect some public services to be closed on Monday Jan. 16.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday storm track?

A storm like the one coming Monday would normally drop a lot of snow.

ambulance
MN News

Blaine man killed in crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Stella's auction
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Contents of recently closed Stella's Fish Cafe now up for auction

Furniture, appliances, kitchenware, and even its signs are up for sale.

Medaria Arradondo
MN News

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo appointed to city housing board

The vote passed 7-6 on Thursday.

keith ellison
MN News

AG Ellison vacates man's murder conviction after 25 years, citing faulty testimony

Thomas Rhodes was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder of his wife in 1998.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 10.41.44 AM
Ordway

Ordway Center gets almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs, upgrades

The money will be used to repair the center's roof, as well as improve its lighting.

rochester police department
MN News

Former Rochester police officer charged with sexual assault of child

The officer was terminated shortly after the incident.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing into snowbank

He was found behind the wheel of a crashed car, with two others inside.

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 9.54.47 PM
MN News

Charges: Burglar targeted church, auto dealership, post office in space of 3 days

A 37-year-old was charged with the burglaries after being arrested on an unrelated matter.

police lights
MN News

Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

The shooting prompted a local school to go into lockdown.

airport, travel, flying
MN News

Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed

The man fraudulently used funds for his own personal use.

Related

pexels sorry closed sign hand
MN Lifestyle

What's open and closed in Minnesota on MLK Day 2022?

Local government offices will generally be closed on Monday.

closed sign
MN Lifestyle

What's open and closed in Minnesota on MLK Day 2021?

Local government offices will generally be closed on Monday.

Minnesota Life

What's open and closed in Minnesota on MLK Day?

Local government offices will generally be closed on Monday.

blue-and-white-sorry-we-re-closed-wooden-signage-1171386
MN Lifestyle

What's open and what's closed on Labor Day 2022

The holiday means several closures around the state, but options for shopping and transportation are still available.

Minnesota Life

What's open and closed in Minnesota on MLK Day 2019?

It is a federal holiday, so there will be some closures. Here's a list.

closed sign unsplash
MN News

What's open and what's closed in Minnesota on Presidents Day 2022?

Most government offices, schools, and banks are closed, but many businesses are open.

pexels sorry closed sign hand
MN News

What's open and what's closed on Christmas Day 2022?

Most stores and services will be closed for the holiday.

blue-and-white-sorry-we-re-closed-wooden-signage-1171386
Minnesota Life

Here's what's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2021

A guide to stores, services and events on Memorial Day.