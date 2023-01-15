What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday of every February and this year it'll be honored Jan. 16. Some services will be closed in observance of the holiday, while others will maintain normal operations.

Here’s what to know:

Postal service

The U.S Postal Service will be closed on MLK Day, so mail deliveries and retail services will not be available .

However, UPS and FedEx will operate all of their services as normal.

Local, state and federal offices

Government offices at all levels are generally closed aside from emergency services.

In Minneapolis, for example, city government offices are closed as is the Minneapolis 311 service.

Libraries

Most libraries, including the Hennepin County Libraries system, the Ramsey County Libraries system, St. Paul Public Libraries, and Duluth Public Library, will be closed Monday.

Banks

MLK Day is a federal holiday, meaning banks including U.S Bank, Wells Fargo and Huntington Bank will be closed.

Garbage collection

In Minneapolis, regular pickups will occur on Monday despite the holiday. However, the South Transfer Station is closed on Mondays.

Garbage collection will also not be affected in St. Paul.

Parking

City parking meters in both Minneapolis and St. Paul won’t be enforced on Monday. But meters owned by other agencies including the Park Board and University of Minnesota don’t fall under those rules.

Stores and malls

Most of these will be open and operating as usual, and many retailers offer MLK Day sales.

Transit

Metro Transit will run buses, light rail trains and the Northstar train on a normal weekday schedule.

Entertainment

Places of entertainment, like museums, zoos, movie theaters and bowling alleys are all usually open but check their website before you go to make sure.