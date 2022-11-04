Skip to main content
What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?

A search warrant filed by police revealed more information on Borca's disappearance.

Bryce Borca. Courtesy of Eagan Police Department.

A 23-year-old Eagan man's last phone call to friends before he went missing revealed he was alone in a wooded area, walking in the opposite direction of his apartment, before his phone died.

An Eagan Police detective filed a search warrant in Dakota County to aid in the search for Bryce Borca, who has been missing since Oct. 30. Ground searches for Borca have been suspended since Tuesday and no public updates issued since then, with police telling Bring Me The News there are no updates to share as of Friday.

According to a search warrant, police believe that Borca returned to Eagan from a party bus and claim he was "extremely intoxicated." He decided to walk to his apartment, but instead walked the wrong way and lost communication with his friends while on the phone with them.

Borca and two friends had been dropped off by a Lyft driver near the 3200 block of Hill Ridge Drive at about 2:08 a.m. According to the driver, Borca "at one point tried to exit the vehicle while it was still moving." Borca told his friends he was going to walk to his apartment on the 3400 block of Promenade Avenue, roughly a 40-45 minute walk away.

Borca last spoke with friends at 2:34 a.m. by FaceTime and said his phone had two percent battery left. He told them "didn't know where he was" and his friends said from seeing the video, Borca seemed to be "in a heavily wooded area." Borca's phone location confirmed he was in a wooded area off Highway 13, the opposite direction to where he lived.

After the 12-minute phone call abruptly ended, Borca's friends believed his phone died so they went to go look for him on foot. They failed to find him during the search.

Friends reported him missing at 10:50 a.m. Sunday.

A tie that Borca was believed to be wearing was found on a road by search teams. Nearby surveillance video also showed Borca walking alone.

The 23-year-old was last seen in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m.

Police believe Bryce Borca went missing in the highlighted area.

Police learned through cell phone location records that Borca walked through a small industrial area before heading into a heavily wooded terrain "with several marshes and ponds," according to the search warrant.

Besides the tie being found, another item — a Nike shoe — was found behind a business in the area. Authorities said it doesn't match the description of footwear Borca was wearing but they haven't ruled it out as his when the search warrant was filed. 

Police have since collected Borca's computer and older iPhones in hopes that the devices are synced and could provide any information on the phone Borca was using before it died.

After police searched for Borca until nightfall Sunday, around 250 volunteers and local, state and federal authorities searched for him Monday. Police called off ground searches near the Minnesota River Tuesday, continuing to canvass the area.

The Borca family issued the following statement on Monday:

"This is an incredibly difficult time for us and our main focus is finding our son. Our family would like to thank everyone involved in the search for Bryce, including the Eagan Police Department, county special operations, our friends, family and countless volunteers. We are so very grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community, and we pray for Bryce’s safe return."

The investigation remains active.

Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan, black pants, a black tie and white sneakers. If anyone has information regarding Borca's whereabouts, please call 651-675-5827.

