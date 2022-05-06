Public appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

An appeal has been issued to find a missing 67-year-old White Bear Lake man.

The man, identified as Joseph Fahey, was last seen leaving his home on Thursday but didn't return, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday.

He had previously made comments about traveling towards the Duluth and North Shore area of the state.

Fahey is described to be five-feet-10 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown and gray hair, and hazel eyes. He drives a blue 2006 Lexus RX4 SUV, with Minnesota license plate MLB818.

If anyone has any information on Fahey's recent whereabouts, they are asked to call the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-266-7701 or dial 911.