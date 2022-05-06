Skip to main content
Public appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

Public appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

Joseph Fahey, 67, was last seen Thursday and could be heading to the northeastern part of Minnesota.

Joseph Fahey, 67, was last seen Thursday and could be heading to the northeastern part of Minnesota.

An appeal has been issued to find a missing 67-year-old White Bear Lake man.

The man, identified as Joseph Fahey, was last seen leaving his home on Thursday but didn't return, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday.

He had previously made comments about traveling towards the Duluth and North Shore area of the state.

Fahey is described to be five-feet-10 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown and gray hair, and hazel eyes. He drives a blue 2006 Lexus RX4 SUV, with Minnesota license plate MLB818.

If anyone has any information on Fahey's recent whereabouts, they are asked to call the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-266-7701 or dial 911.

Next Up

FaheyMissingWhiteBearLake
MN News

Public appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

Joseph Fahey, 67, was last seen Thursday and could be heading to the northeastern part of Minnesota.

Shingle Creek
MN News

Man found in Brooklyn Park creek drowned while intoxicated

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the 35-year-old man as Anthony Michael Johnson.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Victim identified, suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

A sick child receiving treatment.
MN Health

MDH officials advise parents to watch for signs of rare hepatitis in children

It's investigating three cases in Minnesota of children under the age of 3 with liver inflammation.

SpecialOlympics
MN Sports

Minnesota to host 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The event will host 4,000 athletes from all 50 states, Canada and the Caribbean, and is projected to bring in $70 million to aid the local economy.

Bell and Piche
MN News

Men now facing federal charges for armed carjacking at Rosedale Center

The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota said this week he will start charging carjackings as federal crimes.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 11.53.37 AM
MN News

Stearns County 19-year-old ejected in airborne car crash

The young man was able to flag down a passerby for help.

15083536859_10305ca257_k
MN Music and Radio

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

A big boost for southeast Minnesota.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
MN News

Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder of Lily Peters

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 6

The state reported more than 2,000 new cases each of the past five days.

QC Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis pizza joint temporarily closed after front falls off

QC Pizza serves a style of pizza that is unique to other pies across the state.

16436423655_e3380f9560_k
MN News

Minnesotans will see $1.8 million in payouts from TurboTax settlement

The $141 million settlement involves all 50 states and Washington D.C.

Related

MissingMankatoWomanSideBySide
MN News

Appeal to find Mankato woman missing since April 25

Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, is described to be five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds.

Douglas Schroeder
MN News

Appeal to find 59-year-old man missing from Edina

Douglas Schroeder was last seen on Thursday.

Keegan Oyugi missing
MN News

Police seek help finding missing man last seen in southwest metro

Keegan Oyugi was last seen on Saturday.

Facebook - John Vater - BCA crop
MN News

Authorities appeal for help finding missing Lake City man

The 62-year-old was last seen Saturday.

Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 9.02.07 AM
MN News

Minneapolis police issue appeal to find man missing since last month

Jose Carlos Lopez, 43, was last seen on July 2 on the 200 block of Groveland Avenue in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2020-02-09 at 9.26.50 PM
MN News

Police appeal for help finding girl missing from Red Wing

She was last seen getting into a sedan a week ago.

MN News

Authorities issue appeal to find missing Madison Lake man

Screen Shot 2020-11-23 at 3.54.36 PM
MN News

Appeal to find man, 57, missing from Apple Valley

He has been missing since Friday.