White House names MN as location for federal test-to-treat COVID sites

White House names Minnesota as location for federal test-to-treat COVID sites

Minnesota is one of only five states that will host the pilot project.

Bring Me The News

The Biden Administration has announced the launch of the first federally-supported "test-to-treat" sites for COVID that will allow for the rapid deployment of the antiviral pill Paxlovid.

The White House announced Thursday that it is launching the new sites in five states, with Rhode Island the first in line to get them and Minnesota the second, followed by New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts.

There are currently more than 2,500 "test-to-treat" sites across the country, mostly in pharmacies and community clinics. More than 60 of these are in Minnesota.

But these will be the first sites funded and supported by the federal government, with the Biden Administration saying it will send clinical personnel to Minnesota to "support staffing across several of Minnesota’s state-run testing sites."

It will mean that Minnesotans will be able to get tested for COVID-19, and if positive receive an immediate assessment from clinical staff, who will then be able to prescribe Paxlovid if deemed necessary. 

It's not clear at this time how many of Minnesota's COVID testing sites will be transformed to "test-to-treat" sites. The Minnesota Department of Health currently operates 19 community testing locations across the state.

"This direct federal support will allow Minnesota to expand the capacity and reach of Test-to-Treat, making these lifesaving oral antiviral treatments more widely available statewide," the White House announcement says.

