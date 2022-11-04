White supremacist notes found by residents in Minnesota town

Residents in a northeastern Minnesota town have reported finding white supremacist literature in baggies of bird seed.

The Babbitt Police Department told Bring Me The News they had "several calls" from the town's residents on the matter.

WCCO reports that the literature was discovered inside baggies of bird seed, and claims to be from the "White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan."

Bring Me The News previously reported other cities found similar notes in July in the Twin Cities metro.

No other information is known as the investigation is active at this time.

The Council for American-Islamic Relations – Minnesota issued a statement in response to the discovery: "We condemn this hateful attempt to intimidate the residents of Babbitt and spread racist propaganda."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.