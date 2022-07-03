Skip to main content
White supremacist propaganda flyers distributed in Cottage Grove

The department said the flyers have been left in driveways throughout the city.

Cottage Grove Police Department

Cottage Grove police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for distributing flyers supporting white supremacist propaganda.

In a Facebook post, Cottage Grove Police Department Chief Pete Koerner said that the flyers had been distributed in driveways across the city in recent days.

"Hate will not be tolerated in Cottage Grove. Period. The information contained in these flyers does not represent what we stand for as a police department or a community," Koerner wrote.

Koerner said that while the content in the flyers was not illegal, it is "disturbing." 

One woman in neighboring St. Paul Park wrote on Facebook that she had found a flyer in her driveway Saturday that promoted the “Great Replacement” conspiracy, according to FOX9.

The conspiracy was also supported by the perpetrator of a fatal May shooting at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. Ten people died in the shooting.

The department asked people with security footage or photos of the flyers being distributed to contact 651-439-9381. 

White supremacist propaganda flyers distributed in Cottage Grove

