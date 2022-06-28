Skip to main content
Whittier neighborhood shooting marks 44th homicide in Minneapolis this year

The shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. Monday.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

Gunfire in broad daylight Thursday left one person dead, marking the 44th death reported as a homicide in Minneapolis this year. 

The shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. on the 2600 block of Stevens Ave. S. in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis. At the scene was a man in his 30s who was suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Minneapolis police. 

"Officers attempted lifesaving medical aid until relieved by Fire and EMS. The injured male was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare. Despite all life-saving efforts, the male died at the hospital," MPD said in a release. 

Police say the shooting happened when two of four people who were involved in an argument "presented guns," though it's unknown "which or how many of the individuals fired shots."

No arrests have been announced. 

The victim's identity has not been released. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

