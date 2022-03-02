Investigations into racist Prior Lake HS notes 'inconclusive' so far

Skip to main content
Who wrote 2 racist notes at Prior Lake High School? Investigations are 'inconclusive' so far

The school said it will have an outside firm look into the incidents.

Investigations into who is behind the two racist notes targeting Black students at Prior Lake High School have, so far, turned up no answers.

The internal investigations into the two incidents "are both inconclusive at this time," Principal John Bezek told staff and families Tuesday evening. 

The letter came hours after former girls basketball coach Demondi Johnson shared a photo of a message scrawled on a bathroom mirror at the school, which read: "All Black students k.y.s." (shorthand for 'kill yourself"). Johnson resigned just a week ago, after a Black student-athlete found a note in her gym bag that said "Get off our team monkey."

The school had launched its own investigations into both discoveries, going so far as to interview students and review security camera footage following last week's note. But with answers elusive to this point, Bezek said in Tuesday evening's message the school will look to an "outside firm" to "conduct a thorough investigation into these racist messages." 

At their conclusion, the district "will take appropriate action," he said. 

"We recognize our students need to be heard now more than ever," the principal's message continued. "We know our students are feeling hurt and discouraged, especially our Black, Indigenous and People of Color students, and they need to know we are here to support them."

Some Prior Lake students planned a walkout for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, in light of the recent notes — the latest in a series of racist incidents that first came to light last November. Bezek, in a message Wednesday, said they "respect students' constitutional right to peaceful assembly and free expression," though noted police would on-hand to ensure people outside aren't allowed to get into the high school.

