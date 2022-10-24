Why is Tucker Carlson reportedly mad at Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer?

Minnesota's 6th District Rep. Tom Emmer has found himself the subject of attacks from some prominent party members and supporters, with Fox News host Tucker Carlson reportedly chief among them.

Axios broke the news on Sunday evening that Emmer, who is the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, was the recipient of phone call from an allegedly "irate" Carlson on Friday.

The subject of Carlson's apparent ire was an article that appeared recently in The Daily Beast concerning potential leadership positions within the GOP if they retake the House next month – with the third-ranking position of majority whip the subject of much debate.

There is jostling between Emmer and Jim Banks, the latter of whom appears to have the backing of the closest supporters of former President Donald Trump, including his son Donald Trump Jr.

But the Daily Beast article suggests that those in Emmer's camp have been briefing against Banks by questioning his "MAGA credentials," and one of the criticisms against comes from an unnamed GOP "strategist" who claimed Banks allegedly "dies to be liked by the Establishment," and cites Banks' hiring of Tucker Carlson's now 25-year-old son, Buckley, as his communications director as proof of this.

According to Axios, this was seen as a criticism and hinting at nepotism, with Carlson reportedly telling Emmer to reveal which staffer gave the quote to the Daily Beast, or he would assume Emmer was responsible.

In a statement issued to Bring Me The News by Emmer's office, NRCC spokesperson Michael McAdams said: "Chairman Emmer and his staff have never attacked any other members' staff. Period. These baseless accusations are meant to distract and divide Republicans. Our focus is on retaking the majority and firing Nancy Pelosi."

Emmer nonetheless has found himself the target of criticism from some of the hard-right elements within the Republican Party, including controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who tweeted: "I stand with Buckley Carlson" on Sunday afternoon.

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday tweeted the following allegations concerning Emmer: "It was bad enough that RINO Tom Emmer had his henchmen attack Tucker Carlson's 25 year old son to the Daily Beast, but now Emmer is trying to throw the staff of another member of Congress under the bus to cover his own ass??? What a pathetic coward."

It's the second time in a week that Trump Jr., friends of whom the Daily Beast reports launched a PAC to support Banks in his effort to become majority whip, has attacked Emmer.

On Friday, Trump Jr. shared the news that Emmer had recently requested a grant for funding for work on the Minnesota Highway 65 corridor, a major route connecting his district to the Twin Cities. In his request, he said the grant "strives to serve as a social justice measure."

Emmer has been criticized by Democrats for requesting funding from an infrastructure bill that he voted against, while Trump Jr. accused him of being a "weak RINO" (Republican In Name Only," and said his request is an example of "woke social justice bullshit."