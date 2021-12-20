Why there was a large police response in downtown St. Paul Monday

A suspicious package resulted in a large police presence setting up a perimeter in the area around St. Paul City Hall and the Ramsey County Courthouse on Monday morning.

According to St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders, a Ramsey County deputy "found a suspicious package outside the front doors of the courthouse" around 7 a.m.

"The building was closed and nearby streets were closed as our ordinance disposal unit responded," Linders said.

An all clear was given around 8:45 a.m. and the building and surrounding area were reopened.

No further information has been provided.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.