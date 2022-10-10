Skip to main content
Wiederholt's Supper Club temporarily closed after kitchen fire

Wiederholt's Supper Club temporarily closed after kitchen fire

There were no injuries reported.

A fire broke out in the kitchen at Wiederholt's Supper Club on Sunday, Oct. 9. Courtesy of Miesville Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported.

A restaurant in Miesville is closed this week after a fire broke out in the kitchen over the weekend. 

The fire happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at Wiederholt's Supper Club, according to the Miesville Fire Department. 

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the building had already been safely evacuated. 

While staff members had controlled the blaze with a fire extinguisher before the fire department arrived, the grill fire had rekindled by the time firefighters entered the building. 

Once the fire was extinguished again, firefighters remained on-scene for approximately an hour. There were no injuries to any customers, staff or firefighters.

An investigation confirmed the fire was contained to the grill, according to the fire department. A small area of the kitchen sustained minor damage, but there was no structural damage to the building. 

In a Facebook post, Wiederholt's Supper Club staff said the restaurant tentatively plans to reopen Friday. 

Next Up

image
MN News

Wiederholt's Supper Club temporarily closed after kitchen fire

There were no injuries reported.

ambulance
WI News

79-year-old man dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

chad davis us bank stadium flickr
MN News

Hennepin County: NFL incorrectly named US Bank Stadium as polling place

Ope!

Frank Bratjan Jr
MN News

Eagan postal worker sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

The man was living in New York before he moved to Minnesota, fearing the investigations.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 'Tranquil oasis' on Sunfish Lake lists for $3.25M

Take a look inside this luxurious home for indoor/outdoor living.

Feral pigs
Minnesota Life

DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota

The discovery was made in late September.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 10.42.23 AM
MN News

Bemidji man fatally struck by driver in Cass Lake

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday.

MissingNicolletMan
MN News

Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man

Officials say the man hasn't been seen since late last month.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 9.12.28 AM
MN News

Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma

The 15-year-old had recently made the varsity cross country team.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 9.28.33 AM
MN Shopping

Target drops surprise, releasing some Black Friday deals weeks earlier than usual

The retailer says new deals will be revealed each week.

Screen Shot 2022-10-09 at 5.45.31 PM
MN News

Girl missing in Bloomington is found safe

Police issued an appeal to find her Sunday.

Federal court house
MN News

St. Paul man gets over 3 years for illegal gun buying scheme

One of the guns was used in a deadly shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park in downtown St. Paul last year.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 2.56.57 PM
MN News

Fire at vacant Loring Park apartments sends squatters running

There were no injuries reported.

fire truck
MN News

1 dead after house fire in Douglas County

Local fire departments were dispatched to reports of a structure fire Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 1.31.41 PM
MN News

Outrage after ‘vote with bullets’ remarks from GOP Senate candidate

The candidate's comments were recently brought to light in a video recording.

image
Minnesota Life

Lake Byllesby beach in Dakota County closed due to E.coli levels

The swimming beach at the Lake Byllesby reservoir is typically open from sunrise until 8 p.m.

Screen Shot 2022-03-26 at 11.08.59 AM
MN News

Waterville bar burns in Saturday morning fire

Crews were able to contain the fire, and no injuries were reported.

fire
MN News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

No injuries were reported.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Charges: Witnesses watched as Blaine man set house on fire

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

MN News

Body found in close proximity to fire in Northeast Minneapolis

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death.