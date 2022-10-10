Wiederholt's Supper Club temporarily closed after kitchen fire

A restaurant in Miesville is closed this week after a fire broke out in the kitchen over the weekend.

The fire happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at Wiederholt's Supper Club, according to the Miesville Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the building had already been safely evacuated.

While staff members had controlled the blaze with a fire extinguisher before the fire department arrived, the grill fire had rekindled by the time firefighters entered the building.

Once the fire was extinguished again, firefighters remained on-scene for approximately an hour. There were no injuries to any customers, staff or firefighters.

An investigation confirmed the fire was contained to the grill, according to the fire department. A small area of the kitchen sustained minor damage, but there was no structural damage to the building.

In a Facebook post, Wiederholt's Supper Club staff said the restaurant tentatively plans to reopen Friday.