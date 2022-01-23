Skip to main content

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes indefinitely after shooting

Reports say police have arrested two suspects in the incident.
Williams Uptown Pub

An Uptown Minneapolis landmark is closing its doors for "a much needed break" following a shooting there this weekend. 

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar, which has been a mainstay of the local night life for decades, announced the "indefinite" closure in a Friday afternoon Facebook post:

Early that morning, a bullet "grazed" Williams' storefront, leaving one person injured and "front windows shattered," FOX 9 reported.

WCCO reports the the victim was a man who suffered non-life threatening injuries. The station says two suspects were arrested in a traffic stop on Saturday, with police recovering two guns. 

Williams' announcement does not mention the shooting, saying instead that, "just like many other Uptown businesses, Williams Pub & Peanut Bar will not be open to the public for an indefinite period of time while we take a much needed break."

It also invites the public to check back on the Williams website for "re-opening plans," though no updates have been posted there yet.  

Bring Me The News has reached out to Williams for comment. 

Next Up

Williams Uptown Pub
MN News

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes indefinitely after shooting

Reports say police have arrested two suspects in the incident.

St. Paul police
MN News

Woman, 67, beaten to death in 'disturbing scene' in St. Paul home

It's the city's fifth homicide of the year.

Alex Rodríguez
MN Timberwolves

A-Rod wears a Packers hat, Minnesotans lose their minds

The Timberwolves co-owner didn't endear himself to his fan base on Saturday night.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Police: Man shoots into crowd at funeral reception in Minneapolis

The shooting happened at a reception following a funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Quiner
MN News

MN COVID patient dies after being transferred to Texas amid ventilator lawsuit

Scott Quiner, of Buffalo, was 55 years old.

Screen Shot 2022-01-23 at 8.37.27 AM
MN Sports

Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo says 'F*** the Packers' after playoff win

The 49ers quarterback congratulated Robbie Gould in spectacular fashion.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

America dunks on Aaron Rodgers after loss to 49ers

The Packers quarterback was destroyed on social media on Saturday night.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Foligno's OT winner gives Wild fans a happy Hockey Day

A slow start gave way to the Wild's fifth win in the past six games.

snow
MN Weather

Winter weather advisory issued as Saturday snow arrives

Not huge totals expected, but any snow will likely impact travel.

Wilf
MN Vikings

Report: Ryan Poles is Vikings' 'top choice' for general manager

Poles was one of two finalists revealed on Friday.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Willis carries shorthanded Gophers to beat Rutgers

The senior scored a career-high 32 points to end a four-game losing streak.

MARCUS ALEXANDER STEICHEN
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man had sexual contact 'multiple times' with 12-year-old girl

Marcus Steichen, 21, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Related

MN News

Man shot in head outside historic Frogtown bar

He's expected to survive, but reports say police have yet to arrest a suspect.

Jacob Babcock
MN News

Fundraiser seeks to help man who was shot while stopping a carjacking

It happened outside Sherwin Williams in Uptown Minneapolis.

MN News

North Face, Columbia both closing their Uptown stores

The two retail stores on Hennepin Ave. will be gone before the month's over.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Gunmen open fire in Uptown, Minneapolis; 11 injured

A motive is unclear at this point.

police lights
MN News

Man found shot to death after confrontation in north Minneapolis

Police are now looking for suspects.

Screen Shot 2021-11-14 at 8.52.26 AM
MN Lifestyle

Longstanding Mongolian restaurant in Richfield closes due to road construction, 'pandemic difficulties'

The business has been at that location for 28 years.

Screen Shot 2020-03-06 at 10.31.25 AM
MN News

2 more metro restaurants closed after workers struck with COVID-19

This makes at least five coronavirus closures this week.

MN News

Light Rail delayed after Minneapolis shooting; 1 person hurt

Reports say police have taken a suspect into custody.