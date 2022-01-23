Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes indefinitely after shooting

Reports say police have arrested two suspects in the incident.

Williams Uptown Pub, Facebook

An Uptown Minneapolis landmark is closing its doors for "a much needed break" following a shooting there this weekend.

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar, which has been a mainstay of the local night life for decades, announced the "indefinite" closure in a Friday afternoon Facebook post:

Early that morning, a bullet "grazed" Williams' storefront, leaving one person injured and "front windows shattered," FOX 9 reported.

WCCO reports the the victim was a man who suffered non-life threatening injuries. The station says two suspects were arrested in a traffic stop on Saturday, with police recovering two guns.

Williams' announcement does not mention the shooting, saying instead that, "just like many other Uptown businesses, Williams Pub & Peanut Bar will not be open to the public for an indefinite period of time while we take a much needed break."

It also invites the public to check back on the Williams website for "re-opening plans," though no updates have been posted there yet.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Williams for comment.