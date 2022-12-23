Skip to main content
Willmar Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old

Chloe Garcia has been missing since mid-November.

via Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The Willmar Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl with ties to Willmar, North Dakota, Nebraska and Texas. 

Chloe Lynn Garcia was reported missing on Nov. 11, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

She is described as 5'6" and 130 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

"Garcia has ties to the Willmar area as well as Jamestown, ND. She also has connections in Nebraska and Texas," the BCA shared Friday. 

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Willmar Police at 320-235-2244.

