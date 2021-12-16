Wind, snow-covered roads make for challenging morning commute

A MnDOT snowplow camera in Hutchinson just after 7 a.m. on Thursday. MnDOT

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes, strong winds and snow Wednesday night have made for some challenging conditions on roads in much of Minnesota Thursday morning.

A no-travel advisory in southwestern Minnesota was lifted early Thursday as visibility improved but roads in the area still remain snow-covered, so the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists to slow down and give snowplows the space to clean up after the storm.

The pink on the map is completely covered in snow and/or ice, blue is partially covered and green is normal. Minnesota Department of Transportation

MnDOT's road conditions map (above) shows roads in much of the state partially or completely covered in snow and/or ice, including some roadways in the Twin Cities.

The weather has also prompted some schools to delay their start by two hours. Here's a list via KARE 11.

Wind gusts reaching more than 70 mph knocked out power, blew over a semi in New Ulm, and caused other damage, and those strong winds continue on Thursday with gusts up to 45 mph, the National Weather Service says.

Temperatures also plummeted overnight, leading to "flash freeze" in parts of the state, where wet surfaces quickly turned icy.

You can check the latest road conditions here.