Company agrees to changes after child workers found in MN meat plants

Skip to main content
Wisconsin company agrees to changes after child workers found in Minnesota meat plants

Wisconsin company agrees to changes after child workers found in Minnesota meat plants

An investigation found children ages 13-17 working hazardous jobs at the plants.

One of the children pictured working at a JBS plant in Minnesota. Picture: U.S. Department of Labor

An investigation found children ages 13-17 working hazardous jobs at the plants.

A federal court has issued an injunction against a Wisconsin-based sanitation service company after it was sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for using children to clean two southern Minnesota meat plants.

Packers Sanitation Services (PSSI), one of the nation's largest providers of food safety sanitation services, entered an agreement to implement multiple changes as part of the injunction approved this week.

The company worked as a cleaning subcontractor at a JBS meat processing plant in Worthington, Minnesota and Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, Minnesota. A labor department investigation found at least 31 children between the ages of 13-17 worked overnight shifts doing hazardous jobs, such as cleaning dangerous equipment. Another JBS plant in Nebraska was also included in the federal investigation.

The investigation revealed that the Worthington location had at least one employee under the age of 16 working overnight shifts and at least one employee under the age of 18 working "on the killing floor" and cleaning machines including meat and bone-cutting saws and a grinding machine during overnight shifts." The Marshall location was also found to have minors working overnight shifts as well.

The Fair Labor Standards Act prohibits minors under the age of 14 from working and 14- and 15-year-old employees from working later than 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day and past 7 p.m. the remainder of the year. Minors at this age aren't allowed to work longer than three hours on a school day, eight hours on a non-school day or more than 18 hours per week.

The sanitation service is also accused of deleting or manipulating employee documents and used intimidation tactics to prevent minors from cooperating in the federal investigation.

The Department of Labor determined at least 50 children in total were hired by the sanitation service. The agency said the number of children could potentially increase as the investigation continues.

The conditions agreed to by the company include:

  • Review existing policies and training materials for compliance with child labor laws and ensure all employees engaged in the hiring and onboarding of workers follows all applicable child labor laws.
  • Hire a third-party consultant or compliance specialist within 90 days to provide quarterly child labor compliance training to all management personnel for a period of three years and annually thereafter.
  • Work with the compliance specialist, prior to any training, to ensure company procedures comply with the FLSA's child labor provisions.
  • Allow the compliance specialist to monitor and audit the company's compliance with the child labor provisions for three years including periodic, unannounced site visits of at least six facilities on a quarterly basis.
  • Include a child labor provision in its contract template provided to clients, with details of the compliance specialist provided so any concerns over child labor can be reported
  • Impose sanctions, including termination and/or suspension, of any management personnel responsible for child labor violations after the order goes into effect.

“By entering the temporary injunction and the consent order and judgment, the federal court has made it absolutely clear to Packers Sanitation Services Inc. and other employers that they will be held accountable for ensuring compliance with child labor laws and policing their supervising employees to uphold the law,” said Regional Solicitor of Labor Christine Heri in Chicago.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Bring Me The News reached out to Turkey Valley Farms and JBS for comment on Wednesday.

Next Up

https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsreleases/2022/11/SOLWHDPSSI%20FILINGS.pdf
MN News

Company agrees to changes after child workers found in MN meat plants

An investigation found children ages 13-17 working hazardous jobs at the plants.

soda-g7792ca8e9_1280
MN Business

Drinks can company to lay off almost 100 workers, close St. Paul plant

State authorities were informed of the impending closure.

MinceyMug
MN News

Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime

The suspect has not been charged with murder in the case as of Wednesday.

snow, blowing snow
MN Weather

A monster storm is coming next week: What will happen?

What we know with high confidence at this point is that there will be a monster storm in the central U.S. by the early and middle part of next week.

police lights
MN News

Boy safe after kidnapping by non-custodial parent in Mankato

The search prompted the temporary shutdown of I-35 Tuesday night.

Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 9.49.12 AM
MN News

Search for group who stole 13 guns, ammo, vehicles on Thanksgiving

The theft happened at a home near Belle Plaine.

Mugshots
MN News

11 face charges after being found 'exploring' Fridley sewer system

A 911 caller reported seeing a group removing a manhole cover Monday night.

image
MN News

Man killed by St. Paul police ID'd by family, community demands answers

The man was identified as 24-year-old Howard Johnson.

Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 7.38.02 AM
MN Weather

Quick shot of snow to impact morning commute in Twin Cities

Snow is moving into the metro Wednesday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Body found in burned out car near Bird Island identified as local farmer

The deceased is a 59-year-old man from rural Bird Island.

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.57.33 PM
MN News

I-94 temporarily closed in Moorhead as man was rescued from bridge

The man was on a railroad bridge support pillar.

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.47.44 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Khâluna named in Eater's 2022 'Best New Restaurants'

The restaurant, opened in 2021, is known for its Laotian cuisine.

Related

JBSTurkeyValleyFarmsGoogle
MN News

Feds: Sanitation service used children to clean MN meat plants

Three total locations are accused of illegally employing minors, among other things.

JBS Pork
MN News

Union representing Worthington pork plant workers calls for renewed hazard pay

United Food and Commercial Workers Local Local 663 penned a public letter to JBS Thursday.

JBS Pork
MN Coronavirus

MN officials uneasy as president prepares order to keep meat plants open

The president is expected to issue an executive order requiring meat processing plants to stay open.

Governor Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Amid more reported outbreaks at MN meat plants, Walz heads to Worthington

Walz is visiting the home of the shuttered JBS USA pork plant, where there has been a major COVID-19 outbreak.

JBS Pork
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak at MN meat plant; spread possible from Smithfield Foods

The Worthington area has at least 30 cases, according to health officials.

JBS Pork
MN Coronavirus

JBS pork plant in Worthington set to partially re-open this week

The plant has been shut down since a major coronavirus outbreak.

Screen Shot 2019-12-03 at 8.10.09 PM
MN Consumer

Beef and pork giant buys MN meat plant, saving it from closure

The plant in Pipestone was due to close.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

VIDEO: MN teacher leaves job after throwing hockey stick at child

The teacher in question resigned from her position after being placed on unpaid leave.