Wisconsin death linked to bagged salad listeria outbreak

A person in Wisconsin is among the two people who have died from a listeria outbreak linked to packaged Dole salad.

The Wisconsin Department of Health this week said it has one laboratory-confirmed death that has been attributed to the nationwide listeria outbreak.

Health officials say 17 people across 13 U.S. states have gotten sick so far. In addition to the two confirmed deaths, 13 people have needed to be hospitalized.

One case has been reported in Wisconsin and two have surfaced in Minnesota, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website shows.

No information on the person who died has been released.

This listeria outbreak has led to a recall of salads produced by Dole and sold under brand names that include Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice and Simply Nature.

Products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells with "best if used by" dates from Nov. 30, 2021, to Jan. 9.

The CDC says you should throw away or return any recalled packaged salads, and clean surfaces that may have touched the recalled products.

Listeria symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.