Wisconsin mother of 2 dies after horrific dog attack

An eastern Wisconsin woman who suffered grievous injuries in a recent dog attack has died.

Heather Pingel, 35, is believed to have saved her four-year-old son from the pit bull in the Dec. 8 incident. The boy received a bite wound to the leg and required many stitches, but is said by family to be "doing good" otherwise.

Pingel succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to a GoFundMe launched on her behalf,

According to the Wausau Daily Herald, her fiancè returned home that afternoon to find her badly wounded on the bathroom floor, after which he pulled the dog outside and shot it with a pistol — getting bit himself in the process.

Pingel suffered a range of medical crises after the attack, including kidney failure and the amputation of both arms, the paper says.

Per TCH Daily News, police reported that the dog had been beaten by previous owners, with Pingel's family taking it in as a pet.

Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, according to her obituary.

The GoFundMe for Pingel, which was set up by her family, has so far raised $13,000 of a $50K goal.

"She is nothing but a hero," her sister Shannon wrote on the page.