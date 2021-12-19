Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Publish date:

Wisconsin mother of 2 dies after horrific dog attack

The pit bull was a family pet.
Author:
Heather Pingel

An eastern Wisconsin woman who suffered grievous injuries in a recent dog attack has died.

Heather Pingel, 35, is believed to have saved her four-year-old son from the pit bull in the Dec. 8 incident. The boy received a bite wound to the leg and required many stitches, but is said by family to be "doing good" otherwise.

Pingel succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to a GoFundMe launched on her behalf, 

According to the Wausau Daily Herald, her fiancè returned home that afternoon to find her badly wounded on the bathroom floor, after which he pulled the dog outside and shot it with a pistol — getting bit himself in the process.

Pingel suffered a range of medical crises after the attack, including kidney failure and the amputation of both arms, the paper says. 

Per TCH Daily News, police reported that the dog had been beaten by previous owners, with Pingel's family taking it in as a pet.

Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, according to her obituary.  

The GoFundMe for Pingel, which was set up by her family, has so far raised $13,000 of a $50K goal. 

"She is nothing but a hero," her sister Shannon wrote on the page. 

Next Up

Heather Pingel
MN News

Wisconsin mother of 2 dies after horrific dog attack

The pit bull was a family pet.

December tornado damage near Neillsville Wisconsin
MN News

How impossible December tornadoes happened in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard was as shocked as everyone else when 7 tornadoes twisted through Minnesota 10 days before Christmas.

Screen Shot 2021-12-18 at 9.01.41 AM
MN Lifestyle

Watch: Minnesota fire, police departments take on holiday classics

The Savage Fire Department and Rochester Police Department took to social media this week to share their takes on popular holiday entertainment.

North Dakota State Football
MN Sports

NDSU's dynasty continues with another trip to the FCS championship game

The state of Minnesota has played a large role in the Bison dynasty.

Hartland tornado damage
MN News

2 more tornadoes confirmed during historic outbreak

Hartland was initially believed to be the location of the first tornado in December in Minnesota on record, but it was actually the third.

Bashaud Breeland
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings' Bashaud Breeland 'got into it' with coaches, teammates

The Vikings released Breeland on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Adam Thielen questionable against Bears

The Vikings will at least get Christian Darrisaw back for Monday night's matchup.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis saw a 57 percent increase in carjackings in 2021

Mayor Jacob Frey announced the numbers at a press conference Thursday.

Jordana Green
MN Lifestyle

WCCO Radio's Jordana Green announces that her cancer is in remission

She took a leave of absence earlier this year to focus on her leukemia battle.

YouTube TV, FSN
MN Timberwolves

YouTube TV pulls ESPN in the middle of Timberwolves game

If you want to watch the Vikings on Monday, you'll need a new streaming service.

Screen Shot 2021-12-18 at 8.17.32 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

F1rst Wrestling finds a family-friendly home at St. Paul synagogue

Best known for its fierce, sometimes ribald shows at First Avenue, the Twin Cities' best-known wrestling promotion is nothing if not versatile.

Kim Wright
MN News

'It just went chaotic': Kim Potter takes the stand in her trial

She's charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Related

A coyote.
MN News

Lakeville pet owners on alert after coyotes kill 2 local dogs

It's not the first time local pets have been attacked.

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

2 dead after plane crashes near residence in rural Wisconsin

The aircraft also struck the house during the crash.

Screen Shot 2019-05-13 at 11.38.50 AM
MN News

Bear attacks dog in Wisconsin city just across Minnesota border

The dog survived the fight with the bear.

Sergeant Justin Timothy Hunt
MN News

Rice County sheriff's sergeant dies while vacationing in WI

Justin Timothy Hunt was 40 years old.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Eight puppies and dogs die in Duluth house fire

Two residents were also displaced.

MN News

Eagan mom dies 2 months after horrific car crash

She suffered brain injuries when a semi truck ran a red light at an intersection.

railroad crossing, train crossing
MN News

Minnesota woman, 70, killed by train in western Wisconsin

Reports say she was on her way to go fishing with a family member.

MN News

Police investigating deaths of Wisconsin man and infant daughter

They were discovered in a home about 20 miles from the MN border.