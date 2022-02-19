Wisconsin sees first child death from MIS-C, a rare COVID-related condition

The child lived in southeast Wisconsin and was under 10 years old.

The first child death from a "rare but serious" condition associated with COVID-19 has been recorded in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Friday that the victim, a child under the age of 10 living in the southeastern part of the state, died of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

MIS-C causes inflammation that can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, and other organs. It mostly occurs in kids 3 to 12 years old who were exposed to COVID-19. DHS notes that the state has seen 183 cases of the condition since the beginning of the pandemic.

Warning signs for MIS-C can include lingering fever, trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain. DHS urges parents to call 911 or take their child to the emergency room immediately if any of these symptoms are present.

The health department did not disclose any other details about the victim, "to protect privacy and out of respect for the family."

DHS says the best way to prevent MIS-C is to protect children against COVID-19. The agency recommends that children 5 and over be vaccinated and boosted when eligible, along with wearing a "well-fitting mask in public indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination or exposure status."

Nationwide, 59 children have died from MIS-C since the start of the pandemic, out of a total of 6,851 cases, according to the latest CDC numbers.

You can find out more information about MIS-C, including what the latest data says, by clicking here.

Wisconsin's overall death toll from COVID-19 stands at 11,724, according to the state.