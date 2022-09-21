Skip to main content
With 48 charged, aftershocks of Feeding Our Future fraud case continue

With 48 charged, aftershocks of Feeding Our Future fraud case continue

The Minnesota Department of Education is seeking to recoup taxpayer money lost in a "sham lawsuit" related to the alleged fraud.

FBI agents, along with investigators from the IRS and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, prepare to execute one of 25 search warrants carried out in the early morning hours of January 20, 2022, as part of the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. Courtesy of FBI.

The Minnesota Department of Education is seeking to recoup taxpayer money lost in a "sham lawsuit" related to the alleged fraud.

Minnesota is at the center of the largest pandemic fraud case in the nation, which federal authorities expect will grow even larger as the investigation continues. 

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges Tuesday against 47 people believed to be connected to the $250 million scheme to defraud the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The 48th suspect was charged Tuesday evening, according to KARE 11

The suspects are accused of participating in a massive scheme to pocket federal aid intended to provide meals to needy children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal prosecutors allege Aimee Bock, the former executive director of the Feeding Our Future nonprofit, had a role in orchestrating the scheme and received kickbacks. 

In a statement Wednesday, Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said the indictments describe "an egregious plot to steal public funds meant to care for children in need." 

"The defendants went to great lengths to exploit a program designed to feed underserved children in Minnesota amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, fraudulently diverting millions of dollars designated for the program for their own personal gain," Wray stated. 

During a press conference Tuesday, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andy Luger said the case represents the largest pandemic fraud case in the country.

"This $250 million is the floor — our investigation continues," he said, adding the suspects worked at a "break-neck speed" to steal the money and spend it for themselves. 

Federal prosecutors allege 125 million meals were falsely claimed to have been served in Minnesota. 

"It quickly became the ultimate 'get rich' scheme," Luger said. 

Sharmarke Issa, 40, of Edina, and Abdulkadir Salah, 36, of Columbia Heights, were among those with ties to local government to be indicted Tuesday. 

Salah, the owner of Safari Restaurant, is a former senior aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. 

Frey learned about the allegations against Salah when the Sahan Journal inquired about the investigation in February, a spokesperson for the mayor told the nonprofit newsroom. Salah's departure from his job as Frey's senior policy aide was announced the same day. 

Issa, who served as chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, resigned in February after the investigation came to light. Frey appointed Issa to the role in 2019, the Sahan Journal reports

Salah is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. 

Issa is charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.

Both the civil and criminal investigations into the alleged scheme are ongoing and additional charges could be brought. 

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday said he's continuing to watch over the dissolution of Feeding Our Future, which is proceeding under court supervision after he requested the court's oversight. 

The AG office's ongoing civil investigation into the matter aims to determine whether Feeding Our Future violated nonprofit and charity laws. 

"I will hold bad actors accountable everywhere, no matter who they are or how well connected they may be," Ellison said Tuesday, calling the scope of the fraud allegations "breathtaking and immoral." 

Additionally, the Minnesota Department of Education on Wednesday filed a claim seeking to recover more than $538,000 spent on defending the agency against a discrimination lawsuit brought by Aimee Bock, the former executive director of Feeding Our Future. 

"That lawsuit was based on lies and was intended to intimidate MDE and distract from Feeding Our Future’s ongoing fraud,” Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller said Wednesday. “MDE was forced to expend resources to defend our agency and staff from this baseless sham lawsuit." 

The claim aims to return the value of those resources to Minnesota taxpayers. 

Learn more about the allegations here

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 6.02.37 PM
MN News

Evacuation at U of M's Coffman Union after bomb threat

Police asked people to avoid the area.

frost, freeze
MN Weather

Frost advisories in Minnesota on the first day of fall

Welcome to fall.

image
MN News

With 48 charged, aftershocks of Feeding Our Future fraud case continue

The Minnesota Department of Education is seeking to recoup taxpayer money lost in a "sham lawsuit" related to the alleged fraud.

fire
MN News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

No injuries were reported.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 12.46.46 PM
MN News

Charges: Ineligible man had guns, over 15,000 rounds of ammo

A search of the man's vehicle and house turned up multiple firearms.

Beret Leone
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter/anchor leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO

Beret Leone is saying goodbye to KTTC-TV.

LilahLongRochester
MN News

Missing Rochester girl is found safe

She had been reported missing after last being seen Monday.

ActivePoliceSceneRochesterSchool
MN News

Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools

This is a developing story.

Thomas Lane
MN News

Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years for involvement in killing of George Floyd

Lane took a plea agreement earlier in the state case.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 2.42.14 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's smallest bat species under review for endangered status

Tricolored bats are declining rapidly.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 7.18.30 AM
MN Weather

Here are the largest hail reports to NWS Twin Cities Tuesday night

River Falls got hit by some massive hail Tuesday night.

15023280003_855bb1dcbe_k
MN News

Police: Man jumped on train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud

The rock train had just left St. Cloud when the suspect jumped aboard.

Related

Mohamed Jama Ismail
MN News

MN man tied to Feeding Our Future probe charged with passport fraud

Mohamed Jama Ismail was arrested on Wednesday by FBI agents on the jetway after boarding an international flight.

Feeding Our Future announcement
MN News

Feds charge 47 in $250M Feeding Our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced dozens of indictments on Tuesday.

pxels food donations stock crop
MN News

MN nonprofit at center of massive federal fraud probe dissolves

The FBI is investigating Feeding Our Future over multimillion dollar fraud allegations.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison asks court to oversee Feeding Our Future's disbandment

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office and federal officials are investigating the nonprofit.

MN News

Man charged in $7.5M fraud case involving Minneapolis physician

A plea agreement is likely coming in a fraud case where a Minneapolis physician and the son of another Twin Cities doctor were allegedly bilked out of $7.5 million by a Colorado man. Evan M. Flaxman, 35, is accused of defrauding the victims and spending the money on exotic cars, jewelry and other items.

CK Kyle Kasio
MN News

Charges: Guest stabbed three men as they slept in Albert Lea

Investigators believe the suspect is related to all three victims.

Nordstrom
MN News

Charges: Minnetonka Nordstrom employee stole $500,000 in merchandise

Store employees used a covert camera to investigate disappearing merchandise.

Eagle Ridge Middle School
MN News

Charges: Sting catches MN principal trying to hire 15-year-old for sex

Authorities alleged Mohamed Selim attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex on Tuesday.