With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes in Twin Cities

With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes on Twin Cities roads

Conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on, with weather officials warning people not to travel.

MN 511

The worst of the blizzard conditions isn't expected to hit the Twin Cities till late Thursday afternoon, but drivers are already finding the roads treacherous Thursday morning.

Here's a look at the situation as of 10:45 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 10.39.53 AM

There are numerous crashes and spinouts on roads including I-494 in the south metro, I-94 in Minneapolis, I-35W in the north metro, and Hwy. 169 in the west metro.

It comes after 8 inches of snow fell in parts of the Twin Cities on Wednesday, leaving many of the roads in the metro covered or partially-covered.

The situation will get increasingly dangerous as the day goes on. Already winds of 20-30 mph are blowing in western Minnesota, causing blowing snow on the roads. 

These winds will intensify in the afternoon, creating blizzard conditions combined with dangerous, life-threatening wind chills.

The worst of the weather for drivers will start in western Minnesota Thursday afternoon, arriving in the Twin Cities metro in the evening, and continuing throughout Friday. 

