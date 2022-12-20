With woman's fatal shooting, St. Paul registers record 39th homicide

A woman was found shot dead in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday night, marking the record 39th homicide victim of the year in the capital city.

St. Paul Police said the woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head at a residence on the 600 block of Cook Avenue E. around 9:45 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and official cause of death following an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 651-266-5650.

The previous homicide record in St. Paul was 38, which was set in 2021.

Minneapolis has seen homicides reduce in 2022, with 77 currently registered compared to 90 at the same time last year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.