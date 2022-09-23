Without hydrants, 8 fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee

Skip to main content
Without hydrants, eight fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee

A fire in the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township on Thursday, Sept 22. Courtesy of Nick Moritz.

Firefighters from across the southwest metro were sent to a pole building fire near Shakopee on Thursday evening. 

According to the Shakopee Fire Department, the flames were reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 13000 block of Steven Dr. in Louisville Township. 

The blaze sent a large plume of smoke over the community. 

Fire officials say the owners were not home and no one was inside the building when the fire began, but several vehicles and a recreational camper were destroyed. 

Without fire hydrants in the rural township, fire departments worked to shuttle water to the location via water tenders. 

Shakopee firefighters were helped by the fire departments of Savage, Prior Lake, Belle Plaine, Jordan, Chaska, Carver and Mdewakanton Public Safety. 

Allina EMS and the Scott County Sheriff's Office also assisted. 

"The building and contents are considered a total loss," the Shakopee fire department stated. 

