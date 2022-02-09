Wolf exhibits 'extremely abnormal' behavior, approaches snowmobilers

Scientists with the Voyageurs Wolf Project are warning people about a wolf that has been exhibiting "extremely abnormal" behavior in northeastern Minnesota.

The wolf just south of Voyageurs National Park in the Ash River area a few days ago walked within about 5 feet of a group of snowmobilers on a groomed trail, Voyageurs Wolf Project said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area," the post said, adding: "This is extremely abnormal behavior and folks should exercise caution if they encounter this wolf."

Scientists said they don't know anything about the wolf beyond what they were told but they wanted to make sure people in the area are aware.

"If you do happen to see a wolf acting like this, do not approach it even if it seems docile and friendly, and certainly do not feed the animal." the post said.

Although the wolf hasn't shown any signs of aggression, as far as Voyageurs Wolf Project has been told, "It is a wild wolf, and wolves that have become this comfortable around people can be unpredictable."

Anyone who spots this wolf is asked to call the area wildlife office of the Minnesota DNR at 218-757-3274.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the DNR for comment on this wolf.