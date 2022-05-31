Woman, 18, assaulted by man who followed her on park trail

An 18-year-old woman was grabbed by a man who followed her as she ran on a park trail in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called to the trail near Oak Grove Park on Tuesday.

The victim said she was running on the trail and was being followed by a man who was walking his bike. The man attempted to talk with her, and then "grabbed her wrist," police said. She was able to fight off the man and run away.

An appeal has now been issued to find the man, with police saying there will be increased patrols on the trail as a result.

The suspect is described as a white man aged 40-50 years old. He is around 6'1" tall, with a "slim build, a black mustache, and short black hair."

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, sunglasses, and blue or black shorts. He was walking a grey/black mountain bike, and was last seen heading north on the trail near 103rd Avenue North.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.