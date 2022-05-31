Skip to main content
Woman, 18, assaulted by man who followed her on park trail

Woman, 18, assaulted by man who followed her on park trail

Police are looking for a white male aged 40-50.

Google Streetview

Police are looking for a white male aged 40-50.

An 18-year-old woman was grabbed by a man who followed her as she ran on a park trail in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called to the trail near Oak Grove Park on Tuesday.

The victim said she was running on the trail and was being followed by a man who was walking his bike. The man attempted to talk with her, and then "grabbed her wrist," police said. She was able to fight off the man and run away.

An appeal has now been issued to find the man, with police saying there will be increased patrols on the trail as a result.

The suspect is described as a white man aged 40-50 years old. He is around 6'1" tall, with a "slim build, a black mustache, and short black hair."

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, sunglasses, and blue or black shorts. He was walking a grey/black mountain bike, and was last seen heading north on the trail near 103rd Avenue North.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 5.33.50 PM
MN News

Man killed in ATV crash at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club identified

The crash happened last month at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club.

Cory Hepola
MN News

Cory Hepola abandons bid to become Minnesota governor

The former WCCO-AM host's campaign lasted a little under three months.

Students and staff members with Minneapolis Public Schools gather for a rally in response to the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas.
MN News

Twin Cities students, staff walk out in protest of gun violence

The protest is in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in Morristown, arrest made

A man is in custody with possible murder charges in relation to the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 1.59.18 PM
MN News

Woman, 18, assaulted by man who followed her on park trail

Police are looking for a white male aged 40-50.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western MN crash

The deadly crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

4 injured in ATV crashes over holiday weekend in Cass County

The four ranged in age from 3 to 56, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Police released Eli Hart's bloodied mom from crime scene, drove her home

Officers saw blood, human tissue matter and a spent shell casing in in the car, but released Julissa Thaler.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 31

Data from the holiday weekend will be included in Wednesday's update.

cigarette-gc8e7e7299_1280
MN Health

Hennepin Healthcare to test game where smokers bet on themselves to quit

Smokers participating in "QuitBet" can double their initial deposit.

Wadena Fire
MN News

Storm hampered Wadena fire efforts; building a total loss

The fire happened at a large shop building at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

285000925_10219616755960765_4659303017876323635_n
MN News

Photos reveal severe storm damage in Deer River

Deer River was hit around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Related

Andrew Johnson
MN News

Search for 'armed and dangerous' man ongoing in Brooklyn Park

Police say the man was involved in a domestic, and later threatened to shoot a resident.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man, 19, seriously hurt after dozens of shots fired in Brooklyn Park

Three men were arrested.

MN News

Stranger kidnaps woman from Aldi parking lot, tries to rape her

The suspect is a teenage male who was armed with a knife, police say.

AnokaSheriffOffice
MN News

Woman followed suspects who stole her purse, so they carjacked her

Police have made several arrests.

covid testing site brooklyn park
MN News

Woman's vehicle carjacked at COVID testing site in Brooklyn Park

The suspect pushed two people out of the vehicle before driving off.

Screen Shot 2020-05-18 at 8.45.24 AM
MN News

Police looking for suspect who lured woman in park, attacked her

The public's help is being sought to identify the man.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 8.14.37 AM
MN News

Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The noise was investigated by police, but no source could be determined.

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.