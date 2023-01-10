Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash

A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis.

The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a Ford Explorer driven by a 65-year-old South Dakota man on Hwy. 7 in Leenthrop Township, Chippewa County.

Berghuis suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

According to her obituary, Berghuis is a recent graduate of MACCRAY High School, and was pursuing five degrees in business and accounting at Minnesota West Community and Technical College and was pursuing five degrees in business and accounting.

Berghuis was a member of Business Professionals of America in both high school and college, and was an active member of Bethany Reformed Church.

"Hailey loved spending time with family and playing games with her cousins. She enjoyed babysitting and thrift shopping. She had a very positive attitude and put everyone's interest before her own," the obituary reads.

A 75-year-old South Dakota woman who was a passenger in the Ford Explorer suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision. The driver was also injured, but his condition is not life-threatening.

No other information is immediately known. The state patrol is investigating.