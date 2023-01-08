Skip to main content
Woman, 2 boys hospitalized after house fire in central Minnesota

Woman, 2 boys hospitalized after house fire in central Minnesota

A deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation following the fire.

Bring Me The News

A deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation following the fire.

The condition of two teenage boys and a woman are unknown after a house fire in central Minnesota early Saturday morning. 

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, a 35-year-old Ironton woman was removed from the house by firefighters, while the boys, ages 15 and 14, "made their way out of the home." All three were taken to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in unknown conditions.  

The fire was reported at 4:34 a.m. when a 911 caller said he was out of the house –located on the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township – but the woman and two teens were still inside.

In addition to the three victims hospitalized, a Crow Wing County deputy was taken to Essentia Health in Brainerd to be treated for smoke inhalation. The deputy has since been released. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 7.37.03 AM
MN Music and Radio

Steve Gorman joins KQ Morning Show after Tom Barnard's departure

The Black Crowes former drummer will continue to host his evening rock show on the station.

fire
MN News

Woman, 2 boys hospitalized after house fire in central Minnesota

A deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation following the fire.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile crash

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the Bearskin snowmobile trail.

Screen Shot 2023-01-07 at 9.50.27 AM
MN News

Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conducted multiple search warrants Thursday as part of the investigation.

Ice in hole
MN News

Officials urge caution after truck falls through frozen lake

A driver fell through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay in Cass County Friday morning.

Minnesota Lottery
MN Lifestyle

Three $1 million lottery tickets remain unclaimed in Minnesota

One is from last July.

Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 3.47.16 PM
MN Food & Drink

The Freight House in Stillwater to begin twice-weekly ticketed concerts

There's a new music series in downtown Stillwater.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police provide more details of incident leading to U of M safety alert; 6 arrested

One suspect remains at-large.

police lights
MN News

Suspects in custody after police pursuit prompts U of M safety alert

A police pursuit carried into campus Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 3.44.22 PM (2)
MN News

Hwy. 62 westbound closing in Edina this weekend to repair damaged bridge

The bridge was hit by a truck in August and another in January.

PortGreenman
MN News

Voting rights bill proposed by Minnesota DFL 2 years after Capitol attack

In all, 35 DFL legislators have co-signed the bill introduced on Friday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 2.25.47 PM
MN Food & Drink

Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closes after 32 years at Eden Prairie Center

A staple of the Eden Prairie Center says goodbye.

Related

Fire
MN News

1-year-old airlifted after house fire in central Minnesota

The girl's mother was taken to a hospital to treat burns and smoke inhalation.

MN News

Man dead, woman injured in western Minnesota house fire

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

MN News

Man dies, woman and 2 teens escape house fire in Andover

The teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

fire
MN News

Boy dies in overnight house fire in eastern Minnesota

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday, June 20.

pixabay-fire-truck-side-close
MN News

2 people found dead after central MN house fire

The sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal are investigating.

fire, flames
MN News

Woman found dead after house fire in Pine County

A man was able to escape the Tuesday evening fire.

hunting
MN News

Bow hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from deer stand

The man fell 25-30 feet from the deer stand.

fire, flames
MN News

Woman dies 2 days after house fire in south Minneapolis

The fired happened Wednesday, Nov. 6.