Woman, 2 boys hospitalized after house fire in central Minnesota

The condition of two teenage boys and a woman are unknown after a house fire in central Minnesota early Saturday morning.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, a 35-year-old Ironton woman was removed from the house by firefighters, while the boys, ages 15 and 14, "made their way out of the home." All three were taken to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in unknown conditions.

The fire was reported at 4:34 a.m. when a 911 caller said he was out of the house –located on the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township – but the woman and two teens were still inside.

In addition to the three victims hospitalized, a Crow Wing County deputy was taken to Essentia Health in Brainerd to be treated for smoke inhalation. The deputy has since been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.