Woman, 20, killed in home explosion in Le Sueur County

She was reportedly housesitting at the time of her death.

A young woman was killed in a home explosion over the weekend in south-central Minnesota.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in Lexington Township, Le Sueur County, according to a press release from the local sheriff. After firefighters put out the resulting blaze, they found the body of the victim, a 20-year-old woman, in the basement.

It was later determined that the woman was housesitting for the homeowners and taking care of their dogs, as the family was out of town at the time, the sheriff said. It's not clear if any of the animals were injured in the blast.

The cause of the explosion is not known yet, but the State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating the case.

Authorities have not officially named the victim, but friends and family – including her mother — have identified her as Kailey Mach in numerous Facebook posts:

Facebook post from the victim's mother.

"Our hearts are shattered and mine is still numb in shock," Vicki Bettin Mach said in a post.

Per the Star Tribune, Mach was a 2019 Tri-City United High School graduate and was set to graduate from Augsburg University next year.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will formally identify the victim and determine exact cause of death.