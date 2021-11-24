Woman, 22, dies in crash just outside Brainerd

A 22-year-old woman died in a crash just outside Brainerd earlier this week.

Emily Dallman, of Baxter, was heading northbound on County Road 3 in Merrifield, Minnesota Sunday morning, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 9:26 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 127, Dallman and collided with another driver that was traveling east.

Dallman died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 74-year-old from Brainerd, suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says the crash is currently under investigation, with the Minnesota State Patrol also involved.