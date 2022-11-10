Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion killing

Skip to main content
Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion, fatal shooting

Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion, fatal shooting

Zaria Rashun McKeever was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of a home invasion in Brooklyn Park.

Google Streetview

Zaria Rashun McKeever was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of a home invasion in Brooklyn Park.

A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman has been identified as the victim killed in a targeted home invasion earlier this week.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Zaria Rashun McKeever, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds following the home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eden Park Apartments.

Police found McKeever wounded when they arrived at the apartment, and she died despite lifesaving efforts.

Five people have been arrested on second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. They include a 22-year-old Brooklyn Center man, a 23-year-old Brooklyn Center woman, a 24-year-old Coon Rapids man and two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, from Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park police say that they believe the incident was not random, and that the suspects and victim knew each other. 

Next Up

0
MN Shopping

Mall of America reveals 2022 Black Friday plans

Get ready, shoppers.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 12.42.04 PM
MN Weather

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

Conditions are worsening as the storm advances through North Dakota into Minnesota and Canada.

EZAYAH MARCELL GOMEZ OROPEZA - booking photo Stearns Co jail
MN News

St. Cloud wrestler sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault of student-athlete

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures in the incident.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Parents charged in 1-year-old boy's heroin death in Little Canada

In a separate incident, Ramsey County Child Protective Services had investigated whether or not the baby had encountered heroin back in July.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8

Hospitalizations and deaths have remained steady for weeks in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2019-11-29 at 9.53.36 AM
MN Shopping

When do Minnesota malls open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2022?

Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, but many offer extended hours the next day on Black Friday.

REOSpeedwagonRedRocksWikipediaCommons
MN Music and Radio

REO Speedwagon joins 2023 Lakefront lineup, but Lady A is out again

The band joins Lynyrd Skynyrd, Darius Rucker and Joe Nichols on the lineup.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 10.13.58 AM
MN News

Man leaves phone at strip club, employee finds pipe bomb pictures on it

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court this week.

DiamondDiscoveryARK
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

The two were on an 11-state road trip for their 10th anniversary.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Health

Minnesota doctors urge vaccines for COVID-19, flu ahead of the winter

The Minnesota Medical Association cited increasing influenza numbers across the country.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 8.48.58 AM
MN News

Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion killing

Zaria Rashun McKeever was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of a home invasion in Brooklyn Park.

New-Store-Design_Exterior
MN Shopping

Target reveals its next strategy: Build bigger stores

The retailer plans to increase the floorspace at its new stores.

Related

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

The shooting happened at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion

The suspects range in age from 16 to 24.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown Thursday due to nearby shooting

A shooting just before 12:20 p.m. caused Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School to go on lockdown.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Woman breaks free after being kidnapped and taken to Brooklyn Park

The woman was taken by force as she arrived at her work in Plymouth.

Screen Shot 2022-08-14 at 10.10.50 AM
MN News

Barrage of gunfire injures boy in Brooklyn Park; vehicles, apartments damaged

Police say they recovered evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired in the shooting.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 11.11.14 AM
MN News

Police: Armed trio broke into Brooklyn Park apartment

The trio asked a resident if a family member was home.

Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 3.47.02 PM
MN News

Attempted kidnapping of toddler at Brooklyn Park McDonald's

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon inside McDonald's.

Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 12.11.40 PM
MN News

2 shootings 8 blocks apart in Brooklyn Park on Monday

The second of the two shootings happened at the Zanewood Recreation Center.