Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion killing

A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman has been identified as the victim killed in a targeted home invasion earlier this week.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Zaria Rashun McKeever, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds following the home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eden Park Apartments.

Police found McKeever wounded when they arrived at the apartment, and she died despite lifesaving efforts.

Five people have been arrested on second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. They include a 22-year-old Brooklyn Center man, a 23-year-old Brooklyn Center woman, a 24-year-old Coon Rapids man and two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, from Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park police say that they believe the incident was not random, and that the suspects and victim knew each other.