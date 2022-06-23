Skip to main content
Woman, 29, dies in two-vehicle crash south of Mora

The crash occurred in Brunswick Township just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A 29-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in east-central Minnesota on Wednesday. 

According to the State Patrol, Rachel J. Johnson, of Willow River, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Highway 65 in Kanabec County when she crossed the centerline and crashed into a Ford transit truck. 

Johnson died at the scene. 

The driver of the other vehicle, a 58-year-old Brainerd man, was taken to a local hospital in Mora with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash report says the collision happened at about 1:10 p.m. on Hwy. 65 near Legend Street in Brunswick Township. 

