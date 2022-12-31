Skip to main content
Woman, 31, killed in crash on I-35E in downtown St. Paul

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A Rochester woman was killed in a crash on I-35E in downtown St. Paul Friday evening.

The crash on southbound I-35E at I-94 was reported to the Minnesota State Patrol at 7:55 p.m., with police saying the driver made a "sudden lane change and lost control of the vehicle."

The driver, identified as Qushawna Pugh, 31, was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Police say Pugh was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

