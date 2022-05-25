Skip to main content
Woman, 32, killed in crash with dump truck west of Twin Cities

Woman, 32, killed in crash with dump truck west of Twin Cities

The dump truck driver was unharmed.

Google Streetview

The dump truck driver was unharmed.

An Annandale woman was killed in a crash with a dump truck in Wright County Tuesday afternoon.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was informed of a two-vehicle crash around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 6 SW, near the 30th Street SW intersection in Middleville Township, north of Howard Lake.

A 2013 Chrysler 200 being driven by Stephanie Tomann, 32, of Annandale, was northbound on County Road 6 when she "drifted into the southbound lane."

She struck a southbound 2010 Peterbilt dump truck, being driven by a 26-year-old man from Darwin.

Tomann was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver was uninjured.

There have been 124 fatalities on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, which is less than the 149 at the same time in 2021. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 10.38.48 AM
MN News

Woman, 32, killed in crash with dump truck west of Twin Cities

The dump truck driver was unharmed.

Ettinger and Finstad
MN News

CD-1 Primary: Jeff Ettinger gets DFL nod, Brad Finstad wins GOP vote

Jennifer Carnahan also was on the ballot as a GOP candidate — and fell about 11,000 votes shy of claiming victory.

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 8.01.45 AM
MN News

6-year-old and his grandparents killed in trailer home fire

"Found among the charred debris were two adults and a child," the sheriff's office said in a release.

USATSI_18345175
MN News

Uvalde massacre: MN schools react with horror, increase security

A gunman killed 19 children and two adults in Texas Tuesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-05-24 at 5.21.04 PM
MN News

Ex-South St. Paul coach dies by suicide 2 days before sentencing

Matthew McCollister was to be sentenced for fraud in federal court on Wednesday.

uawgitwa5lpcj158xkfx
Outdoors

Minnesota 'glampground' named one of 10 best in U.S.

In Nevis, Minnesota, campers can stay in a refurbished 1905 train car.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Two men charged over terrifying armed robbery at Newport apartment

They shot the woman who lives in the apartment in the abdomen, and put a gun to a man's head.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis 2-year-old identified in suspicious death case

The cause of death has not yet been revealed due to an ongoing investigation.

Arianna Vos
MN News

Victim of wrong-way driver crash ID'd as Hutchinson 19-year-old

Three women, ages 19, 20 and 20, were in the vehicle struck by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-05-24 at 2.11.12 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9's Mary McGuire, KSTP's Brett Hoffland expecting baby

The couple announced they're expecting this winter.

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Eli Hart killing: Police investigating multiple crime scenes

An announcement Tuesday confirmed potential crime scenes in Mound and Minnetrista.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota strike.
MN News

Twin Cities mental health workers gather for 1-day strike

More than 400 mental health workers are participating in the unionized strike on Tuesday.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 22, killed in crash west of Twin Cities

The victim was driving a Cadillac that was struck by a pickup.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman killed in crash with cargo truck west of Twin Cities

The fatal crash involved a compact SUV and a cargo truck.

Screen Shot 2019-11-20 at 9.48.47 PM
MN News

Truck hits, kills bicyclist in downtown Minneapolis

The truck driver was turning when they hit a bicyclist going the same direction.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

2 killed in collision with freight truck in southwest Twin Cities

The fatal crash happened just before noon Wednesday.

MN News

Driver killed in rollover crash to north of Twin Cities

The vehicle left the road and rolled near Nowthen.

ambulance
MN News

Man, woman killed in crash with semitrailer truck in western MN

The head-on crash happened Tuesday evening.

Screen Shot 2019-06-11 at 7.15.03 AM
MN News

Woman, 42, killed in crash with semi north of Twin Cities

The collision happened on Hwy. 65.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 41, killed in crash with box truck on Hwy. 10 near St. Cloud

The deceased driver is from St. Cloud.