Woman, 32, killed in crash with dump truck west of Twin Cities

An Annandale woman was killed in a crash with a dump truck in Wright County Tuesday afternoon.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was informed of a two-vehicle crash around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 6 SW, near the 30th Street SW intersection in Middleville Township, north of Howard Lake.

A 2013 Chrysler 200 being driven by Stephanie Tomann, 32, of Annandale, was northbound on County Road 6 when she "drifted into the southbound lane."

She struck a southbound 2010 Peterbilt dump truck, being driven by a 26-year-old man from Darwin.

Tomann was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver was uninjured.

There have been 124 fatalities on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, which is less than the 149 at the same time in 2021.