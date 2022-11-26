Skip to main content
Woman 34 weeks pregnant injured by drunk driver in Cottage Grove

The 49-year-old suspected of DUI was booked into jail around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police in Cottage Grove are using a dangerous, wrong-way crash Friday night as a reminder to not drink and drive and to always find a sober ride. 

At 8:45 p.m. Friday, police say a man from Nebraska who is suspected of driving under the influence, when he went the wrong way on Keats Ave. and crashed into another vehicle head-on near 70th St. 

The driver of the other vehicle is 34 weeks pregnant. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for care. 

Washington County records show the 49-year-old Nebraska man was booked into jail just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Charges are pending an investigation. 

"Please use this as a reminder to not drink and drive, and to spread the same message to those around you," police said. 

