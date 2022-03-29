Skip to main content
Woman, 35, found fatally stabbed in yard of Champlin home

A 44-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in Fargo.

Champlin Police Department

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old woman in Champlin. 

The Champlin Police Department on Tuesday said a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Fargo, North Dakota, in the death of Peachu Yates of Champlin. 

According to Valley News Live, the 44-year-old suspect was arrested without incident at an apartment complex behind Essentia hospital in Fargo after police received a tip at about 4 a.m.

Champlin police say the investigation is still ongoing. 

Police said they responded to a home on Thousand Pines Entry at 9:38 p.m. Monday, where they found Yates in the yard. She was pronounced dead. 

Authorities, including the Minnesota State Patrol's air support and a Brooklyn Park K9, began searching for a suspect but no one was found Monday night. Police did say they did not believe the general public was in danger from the suspect.  

A 35-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a home in Champlin Monday night. 

The Champlin Police Department says at 9:38 p.m. it responded to a report of a woman lying in a yard of the property on Thousand Pines Entry. The woman was said to be covered in blood and not breathing.

Police arrived and began lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead. 

Authorities, including the Minnesota State Patrol's air support and a Brooklyn Park K9, began searching for a suspect but no one was found. 

"The Champlin Police Department is continuing to actively investigate the incident," police said. "The general public is not believed to be in danger from the suspect at this time."

The woman's identity is not being released until her family is notified.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

