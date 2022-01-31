Skip to main content
Woman, 36, stabs 71-year-old Minnesota man in the neck

The incident happened at a home in rural Babbitt.

A 71-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Duluth on Saturday afternoon after he was allegedly stabbed in the neck by a 36-year-old woman. 

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was placed by the victim in rural Babbitt at 2:57 p.m. He said he had been stabbed in the neck by a woman who was staying at his home. 

The sheriff's report says the man was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. 

The woman was treated for "superficial injuries" and then booked into the St. Louis County Jail. She could face second-degree assault charges.

No further information has been provided and the case is still being investigated. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

