Woman, 59, killed in collision at intersection during heavy snow

A 59-year-old woman was killed in a collision near Monticello during snowy conditions Monday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 37 NE and Edmonson Avenue Northeast in Monticello Township just before 6 a.m., when central Minnesota was experiencing a brief burst of heavy, blowing snow.

According to police, a Ford F-150, being driven by a 25-year-old Buffalo man, was eastbound on 37 when it struck a Chevrolet S-10 pickup.

The S-10's driver, 59-year-old Debra Murcsh from Rockford, had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the two roads, before pulling into the intersection to cross over 37, at which point her vehicle was struck.

Mursch was removed from her vehicle by firefighters, but was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters