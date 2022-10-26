Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota

A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township.

A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with significant, life-threatening injuries alongside the road.

Lifesaving measures were performed at the scene by responders, but Fester was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.