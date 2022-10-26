Skip to main content
Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota

She was found near the crash site with significant injuries.

Photo by Martin Jaroš on Unsplash

She was found near the crash site with significant injuries.

A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township.

A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with significant, life-threatening injuries alongside the road. 

Lifesaving measures were performed at the scene by responders, but Fester was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

