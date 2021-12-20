Woman killed when sedan collides with semi-trailer

Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Woman, 67, killed when sedan collides with semi-trailer
Woman, 67, killed when sedan collides with semi-trailer

It happened in a small town just outside Mankato.
Minnesota State Patrol

It happened in a small town just outside Mankato.

A woman died when the sedan she was driving collided with a semi truck at a rural Minnesota town's Main Street.

Linda A. Shell, 67, was driving a Ford Taurus in Pemberton — about 15 miles southeast of Mankato — Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol said. She was traveling southbound on 627th Avenue, where it crosses with Highway 83 and turns into Main Street, just after 2 p.m., when she collided with a semi-trailer heading northbound on the highway. 

Shell, from Elysian, died at the scene, the State Patrol said. The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old man from Clarks Grove, was not injured.

The State Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, and that both individuals were wearing their seat belt. Nobody else was involved in the crash.

