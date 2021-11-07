Woman, 70, accused of pulling fake gun on state trooper

The State Patrol says she was driving while impaired.

Minnesota State Patrol

A 70-year-old Minneapolis woman is facing multiple charges over an alleged confrontation with a Minnesota state trooper this weekend.

According to the State Patrol, it happened late Saturday night in St. Paul, where the trooper noticed a Honda that "appeared to be entering traffic in the wrong direction" from a parking lot on Concordia Avenue.

The car then proceeded to drive erratically, making a U-turn before "traveling in two lanes of traffic at a very slow speed," and then entering a closed construction area.

Here's what happened next, according to a news release:

The driver exited the vehicle and approached the trooper’s vehicle. After a brief interaction, the driver attempted to get back in her vehicle, which the trooper attempted to prevent. The driver displayed what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the trooper.

The driver then fled in her Honda, the state patrol says. The car was subsequently found abandoned near the intersection of Saint Anthony Avenue West and Pascal Street.

The driver herself was found on the Pascal Street Bridge over I-94, and taken into custody with the help of local law enforcement.

She was then transported to Regions Hospital and "will be transported to Ramsey County Jail after further evaluation," the state patrol says. She'll be held on probable cause threats of violence, 2nd degree assault, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

The news release says the handgun was determined not to be a real firearm.

The case is still under investigation. Bring Me The News does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.