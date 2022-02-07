Skip to main content

Woman, 95, struck by car and killed in Walgreens parking lot

It happened early Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.
ambulance

An elderly pedestrian was killed outside a Walgreens in Bloomington early Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 1:20 p,m. in the parking lot of the store, which is located on the 9800 block of Lyndale Avenue. According to a news release, a car backed out of a parking space and fatally struck the victim, a 95-year-old woman.

Authorities say the driver stopped and "immediately" called 911, telling dispatchers that he "believed he (had) struck a pedestrian with his vehicle."

Officers arrived and located the victim lying in the parking lot. They provided first aid until paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. 

The driver was cooperative with officers and did not appear to be impaired, police say.

An investigation is now underway. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and her exact cause of death in the coming days. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 95, struck by car and killed in Walgreens parking lot

It happened early Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.

Sean Sutherlin
MN Gophers

Gophers can't maintain hot start against Iowa

A second-half barrage sent Minnesota to another Big Ten loss.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

KAT, Beasley lead Timberwolves to fourth straight win

The Timberwolves are three games over .500 for the first time since 2019.

St. Paul police
MN News

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 9.33.03 AM
MN Sports

Watch: 3rd-grader sends crowd into frenzy with epic half-court shot

A feel-good story worth checking out.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 10.09.57 AM
MN News

877 MN renters to be refunded for landlord's illegal utility surcharge

In December, Suite Liv’n began charging tenants an illegal utility surcharge.

Screen Shot 2022-02-05 at 9.04.28 AM
MN Lifestyle

Bonngard's Family Meats in Cottage Grove closes its doors

This weekend marked the store's 15th anniversary.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Carjacking victim shot Saturday night in south Minneapolis

It happened Saturday night in the city's Whittier neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 8.05.32 AM
MN News

SUV backs over, fatally pins woman in St. Paul

The incident was captured on the "Live on Patrol" stream from Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

St. Paul gun rights rally
MN News

'What happened to you?': Gun owners' group leader criticized over Amir Locke support

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus released a statement criticizing MPD over the killing.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kaprizov, Talbot make the highlight reel at NHL All-Star Game

The Wild duo helped the Central Division reach the championship game.

Tim Beckham
MN Twins

Twins sign former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham

The Twins signed the utility man to a minor league deal.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Report: Pedestrian killed while crossing highway in Isanti County

The victim has been identified as a 63-year-old woman.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman killed in construction accident in North Dakota

It happened Friday in Cooperstown.

ambulance
MN News

2 teens killed, 3 others injured in SUV crash near Minnesota-Iowa border

It happened Saturday night in Winneshiek County.

MN News

Pedestrian struck in Bloomington intersection dies of his injuries

The 70-year-old was hit on October 10.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Authorities ID woman found dead in burning car

The death has been deemed suspicious.

MN News

Teen dies after being hit by 2 cars in Chisago County

The 19-year-old was standing in the middle of the highway.

State Patrol
MN News

Buffalo man, 23, fatally struck by pickup while standing on I-94

It happened late Wednesday in Monticello.

Screen Shot 2020-08-04 at 7.45.22 AM
MN News

Woman fatally struck by motorist in east-central Minnesota

The accident happened on the south side of Mora early Monday morning.