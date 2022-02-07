Woman, 95, struck by car and killed in Walgreens parking lot

An elderly pedestrian was killed outside a Walgreens in Bloomington early Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 1:20 p,m. in the parking lot of the store, which is located on the 9800 block of Lyndale Avenue. According to a news release, a car backed out of a parking space and fatally struck the victim, a 95-year-old woman.

Authorities say the driver stopped and "immediately" called 911, telling dispatchers that he "believed he (had) struck a pedestrian with his vehicle."

Officers arrived and located the victim lying in the parking lot. They provided first aid until paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The driver was cooperative with officers and did not appear to be impaired, police say.

An investigation is now underway. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and her exact cause of death in the coming days.