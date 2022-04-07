Woman accused of smashing up Target now charged with assault

Skip to main content
Woman accused of smashing up Target now also charged with assaulting a peace officer

Google Street View

In a separate incident, authorities say she punched and spat on airport officers.

The woman charged with smashing up a Twin Cities Target last month is now also accused of punching an airport police officer in a separate incident days later.

Gaylynn A. Bailey was charged on March 17 with first-degree criminal damage to property after prosecutors say she caused thousands of dollars in damage at a West St. Paul Target. Her behavior, according to the complaint, included smashing display cases with a golf club, throwing items (including a laptop) to the ground, knocking over displays, pouring chocolate sauce and laundry detergent on the floor, and pushing over boxed TVs.

Read more: Charges: Woman trashed Twin Cities Target with golf club, doing $7K in damage

Bailey was then released from custody, with conditions.

But just over a week later, the 23-year-old was involved in an incident at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that resulted in new criminal charges being filed against her.

Bailey faces three counts — fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, obstructing the legal process with force, and misdemeanor trespassing — after prosecutors say she hit, spat on and tried to bite airport police officers who had told her to leave the premises.

According to those charges:

Around 12:24 a.m. on March 25, an airport officer at the Terminal 1 light rail station saw Bailey exit the train and walk toward the terminal. A second officer recognized Bailey from the day prior, when she'd been trespassing at the airport and authorities had her taken to a shelter.

Airport officers told her she wasn't allowed to be on airport grounds and told her if she didn't leave, she could be cited or arrested. Bailey continued walking toward the terminal, traveling up escalators and not responding to officers.

They tried to arrest Bailey and she fought back — trying to punch one officer then successfully hitting another in the face. She kicked and thrashed as officers brought her to the ground, and managed to wrap on arm around an officer's neck. She also tried to bite one officer's hand and spat on another.

She was eventually restrained and taken away by Allina health professionals.

Online records show she was booked into Hennepin County Jail around 2:07 a.m. March 25, where she has remained since. The state, in the Target case, asked the court to revoke Bailey's conditional release, alleging she violated the terms of her release.

The judges in both cases have ordered Bailey undergo a competency exam to determine whether the cases can go forward, and whether she might need health support such as an "emergency intervention."

