Skip to main content
Woman admits to role in St. Paul man's gruesome murder

Woman admits to role in St. Paul man's gruesome murder

A 32-year-old Duluth woman has taken a plea deal in the case of a 34-year-old St. Paul man's murder.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

A 32-year-old Duluth woman has taken a plea deal in the case of a 34-year-old St. Paul man's murder.

A Duluth woman has admitted to helping a friend get rid of a St. Paul man's remains in Lake Superior last year. 

Tommi Lynn Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of being an accomplice after the fact to murder in connection with the killing and dismemberment of 34-year-old Richard Anthony Balsimo last year. 

A second felony charge against Hintz for interference with a dead body has been dismissed. She is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced in Cook County on Feb. 28, according to court records. 

Two others face murder charges for the killing and dismemberment of Balsimo. 

Jacob Colt Johnson, 35, of Superior, Wisconsin, is charged with second-degree intentional murder. Robert Thomas West, 40, of Duluth/South Range, Wisconsin, is charged with aiding an offender and interference with a dead body. 

West is set for a three-week trial beginning on Jan. 24, 2023 and Johnson is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Aug. 22. 

Thursday's guilty plea by Hintz is the first first among the three defendants. 

Under the agreement, Hintz is expected to receive a probationary sentence in exchange for truthful testimony in court and cooperation with law enforcement and prosecutors in the ongoing cases against both Johnson and West.

What happened

According to a criminal complaint, Balsimo was initially reported missing on June 20, 2021. His body was found, dismembered and placed in five-gallon buckets in Lake Superior near Grand Portage on July 15 and 16.

A medical examiner ruled Balsimo died of "homicidal violence" and a criminal complaint suggests that he was shot in the torso before his body was dismembered and thrown into the lake. 

Balsimo was riding with Johnson from Duluth to the Twin Cities on June 19. While they were in the car that day or the early morning hours of June 20, Johnson told West he and Balsimo were arguing and Balsimo threatened the others in the car with a knife, so Johnson shot him "numerous times," according to the complaint. Two women in the car at the time took off running when Balsimo was shot.

Johnson, who was driving a different car, was arrested on June 24, 2021 on unrelated charges. His car was found "burned and unidentifiable" on June 26.

West told investigators on July 15 that he met with Johnson and helped come up with a plan to dispose of Balsimo's body, adding he helped Johnson dismember Balsimo in an RV in Douglas County and put the remains in buckets with cement, charges state. Evidence of this was discovered on July 16 on the property of the RV.

West contacted Hintz about needing a boat to get rid of "items that could never be found," the complaint states. And he and Hintz traveled to Grand Portage on June 22 to meet with a boat owner. On the way, West told Hintz he had a body in the back of his truck.

The boat operator told investigators he met with West who asked to boat him on Lake Superior, where West dropped two 5-gallon buckets and "one large tote," which he claimed to be the body of a dog, into the lake, charges said. West had said he was also disposing of personal belongings.

The boat owner helped officials locate where the buckets were dumped, with the BCA recovering the tote and one bucket. Inside the tote was a human torso with legs, arms and head removed, charges state. In the pocket of a pair of pants was a casino players card belonging to Balsimo.

Parts of the gun, which West said he dismantled and discarded in Lake Superior, were later recovered where West said he'd gotten rid of it, the complaint says.

Next Up

MNBCA - Balsimo 1
MN News

Woman admits to role in St. Paul man's gruesome murder

A 32-year-old Duluth woman has taken a plea deal in the case of a 34-year-old St. Paul man's murder.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 11.18.35 AM
MN News

'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

"Peacebunny Cottage" is now the subject of an animal cruelty investigation.

ambulance
MN News

Tractor tips on embankment, killing man in Kandiyohi County

The tractor reportedly tipped and fell on top of the man, pinning him underneath.

Sloane Martin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Sloane Martin teams with Mike Golic Jr. for college football broadcasts

Martin, 33, lives in Minnesota and continues to climb the sports broadcasting ladder.

Tom Barnard
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota radio legend Tom Barnard set to leave KQRS

Barnard says he's not retiring.

MSP airport
MN News

Delta pilots picket at MSP Airport amid mass issues in airline industry

The picket is one of several nationwide.

Melvin Carter
MN News

St. Paul plans to extend $500 payments to low-income families

The expansion would give more than 300 families a monthly payment of $500.

16362 County Rd 81, Maple Grove, Minnesota - October 2021 (4)
MN News

Use of car seat in crash that killed child still under investigation

The mother of the child was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 4.53.56 PM
MN News

Abortion-rights protestors clash with driver in downtown Duluth

Police say they've cleared the driver of any wrong-doing.

Delta
MN News

Report: Hundreds of Delta flights for holiday weekend don't have pilots

It could be a brutal travel weekend due to major staffing issues at Delta.

image
Minnesota Life

Animal Humane Society plans trailblazing new campus

Take a look inside the plans for a first-of-its-kind adoption center and animal care campus.

syphilis
MN Health

Minnesota reports 'concerning level' of syphilis cases

The Minnesota Department of Health says most of the cases are being discovered in the northern part of the state.

Related

police tape
MN News

Man charged with murder in 28-year-old woman's overdose death

Cordaro Demario Ware, 32, had a warrant for his arrest issued in April and was arrested on Tuesday.

MNBCA - Balsimo 1
MN News

Second arrest made in murder, dismemberment of St. Paul man

The 31-year-old woman was booked into St. Louis County Jail.

Munger mugshot
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man admitted to woman's gruesome murder

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, said he and the victim argued about infidelity before he strangled her with a belt.

Screen Shot 2020-04-21 at 8.00.27 AM
MN News

Man charged with gruesome murder of missing teen

The 19-year-old went missing in early April, and her former roommate has been charged with her murder.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Man killed brother, left body in homemade camper for 7 months

James Robert Hess, 48, faces second-degree murder charges for the death of his 52-year-old brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

Terrion Sherman
MN News

Man, 23, charged in brutal murder of young St. Paul woman

A 23-year-old St. Paul man is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Jacob Colt Johnson
MN News

Third person charged in St. Paul man's killing, dismembering

Richard Balsimo was reported missing on June 20. His remains were later found in Lake Superior.

Evonne Sharkey
MN News

Woman charged in strangulation murder of St. Paul man

The woman told investigators that she was fighting off the man.