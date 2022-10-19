Skip to main content
Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer

A woman was arrested after crashing into a deer at high speeds in Hubbard County, with police allegedly finding signs she was under the influence.

The 24-year-old from Solway, Minnesota was driving westbound on Hubbard County Road 9 in Rockwood Township around 5 p.m. Sunday when she hit a deer while traveling "at a high rate of speed."

She then crashed into a ditch, with her vehicle then skidding nearly 500 feet and going through a fence, eventually coming to a rest in the tree line.

An ambulance took her to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji and later a hospital in Fargo. When questioned she said she was driving around 80 mph prior to the crash.

Police say she "exhibited signs of impairment" and admitted to using marijuana the night before. Police also found two bags of marijuana, marijuana wax, and marijuana vape cartridges in her car.

Authorities are currently awaiting the results of blood samples.

