October 22, 2021
Woman arrested after shots were fired into hotel room door in Albert Lea
Woman arrested after shots were fired into hotel room door in Albert Lea

The suspect was caught within minutes of fleeing the scene.
A woman was arrested in Albert Lea after a bullet was fired into a hotel room.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the Motel 6 at 2019 Main Street East at 8:50 a.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.

The caller said a woman had fired a bullet into his hotel room door and fled the scene.

The suspect was found within minutes of the call a short distance from the motel.

She was arrested, with police finding a gun.

The suspect is a 31-year-old woman from Mason City, Iowa. Charges are currently pending further investigation.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

