Woman arrested after shots were fired into hotel room door in Albert Lea

A woman was arrested in Albert Lea after a bullet was fired into a hotel room.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the Motel 6 at 2019 Main Street East at 8:50 a.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.

The caller said a woman had fired a bullet into his hotel room door and fled the scene.

The suspect was found within minutes of the call a short distance from the motel.

She was arrested, with police finding a gun.

The suspect is a 31-year-old woman from Mason City, Iowa. Charges are currently pending further investigation.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to public safety.